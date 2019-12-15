Newly appointed South Africa cricket team coach Mark Boucher has hinted that he would try to talk former skipper AB de Villiers out of retirement as the team prepares for the T20 World Cup in Australia next year.

De Villiers retired from all forms of cricket in May 2018 citing heavy workload and need for personal time with the family. But Boucher, who is looking to rebuild the South Africa squad after an administrative turmoil, is willing to speak with any player who he thinks can contribute to that process.

“When you go to a World Cup, you want your best players playing for you,” Boucher was quoted as saying by Cricinfo. “If I feel he is one of your best players, why wouldn’t I want to have a conversation with him? I’ve only just got into the job, I might have conversations with quite a few players and see where they are.”

Boucher has had a good relationship with de Villiers during his playing days and is also coach of the Mzansi Super League team Tshwane Spartans for whom the former South African skipper is playing.

De Villiers has also been playing quite a few T20 leagues across the world and hasn’t lost his scoring touch despite the international retirement.

Boucher also said that he was open to giving more flexibility to players in the interest of team. “You want your best players playing in the World Cup and if there’s a couple of issues you need to iron out, with media, with team-mates, and if it’s for the good of South Africa, why not, let’s do it.”