Jasprit Bumrah and Prithvi Shaw, who have been out of the India squad due to injury and suspension in the last few months, took part in India’s optional practice ahead of the second One-day International against West Indies at Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Pacer Bumrah has been out with a stress fracture of the back and is expected to be available for the New Zealand tour next year while Shaw, after serving his eight-month doping ban, has already made a successful comeback for Mumbai in domestic cricket. The Indian team management, as part of its policy, wanted to talk to both players while checking their fitness levels.

Bumrah was given the Indian team’s training jersey as he bowled for close to an hour to Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal in the nets. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were not present at the optional training session.

With coach Ravi Shastri and national selector Devang Gandhi keeping a close eye, Bumrah didn’t show any visible discomfort as he worked up brisk pace to trouble Pant and Agarwal. Shaw, wearing a plain T-shirt and not the India colours, had a chat with trainer Nick Webb as he did the routine obstacle training. After that, he was asked to take some high catches given by fielding coach R Sridhar.

There were a few he didn’t attempt, and overall, he didn’t seem to have attained the peak fitness levels that captain Kohli demands from every member of the senior team. Bumrah’s reintegration may be a matter of time but for Shaw, it might still be some way to go.