The Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC, to be held in Guwahati on Wednesday, will be open to spectators, the organisers announced, reversing their earlier decision to hold it behind closed doors.

The kick-off timing has also been advanced by one hour and the game will now start at 6 pm IST.

The match was earlier supposed to be held behind doors due to unrest in the region following the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

“The Hero Indian Super League Match 40 at Guwahati between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC is now open to spectators, with 6:00 pm kick-off,” the ISL said in a statement. “Spectators are advised to take note of the new kick-off time and plan their arrival to the stadium accordingly. Gates will be opened at 4:00 pm.”

Sporting activities took a hit in Guwahati last week after an ISL game and a Ranji Trophy cricket match were suspended on October 12 because of curfew. NorthEast United’s earlier home match against Chennaiyin FC in Guwahati was postponed.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, which was passed in the Parliament last week, has triggered nationwide protests, including in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. The protests were initially seen only in the North East states with Assam as the epicentre, but have now sparked agitations in the rest of the country, especially among students.