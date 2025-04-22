Rigged rankings, fake assessments – is your degree at risk? Fund our special project: India’s Great Education Betrayal

Twenty-seven tourists were killed in an attack by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, police officials, who declined to be identified, told Scroll. The attack took place in the Baisran area, about 4 km from the tourist spot of Pahalgam. More than six persons have been injured.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the attack as an abomination. “Needless to say this attack is much larger than anything we have seen directed at civilians in recent years,” he said.

The police and the Indian Army launched a search operation for the militants, the lieutenant governor’s office said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that those responsible for the attack will not be spared. Read on.

Patanjali Ayurved founder Ramdev was ordered by the Delhi High Court to remove an advertisement in which he claimed that popular drink Rooh Afza was being used for “sharbat jihad”. The court said that the comment by the yoga guru was “indefensible”.

Food company Hamdard, which makes the drink, had moved the court seeking the removal of a video.

While advertising for a Patanjali product on April 3, Ramdev, without naming Hamdard, claimed that proceeds from its sale were used to construct mosques. He described this as “sharbat jihad”.

While Ramdev defended his remark, arguing that he had not named any company, Justice Amit Bansal said that the comment “shocks the conscience of court”. The court also directed Ramdev to file an affidavit that he would not repeat such statements. Read on.

The Union government has told the Supreme Court that its ruling from earlier this month laying down a timeline for the Tamil Nadu governor to act on bills passed by the Assembly will not apply to the petition filed by Kerala. The court agreed to examine its judgement and check if there are factual differences between the cases filed by Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Tamil Nadu had moved the Supreme Court after Governor RN Ravi did not act on several bills for over three years before rejecting them and sending some to the president. On April 8, the top court called the action “illegal and erroneous”. The court also imposed a three-month deadline on the president to approve or reject such bills.

In November 2023, the Kerala government had also moved the Supreme Court against the delay by Arif Mohammed Khan, the state’s governor at the time, in clearing bills. Read on.

Journalist and author Coomi Kapoor has filed a lawsuit against actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut’s film production company and streaming platform Netflix. She has accused them of damaging her reputation by claiming that the Hindi language film Emergency was based on her book.

Kapoor alleged that the film contains “glaring historical inaccuracies” that contradict her work, mislead viewers and damage her credibility, according to Hindustan Times.

The film, based on the Emergency imposed by the Indira Gandhi government in 1975, was released in the theatres in January and started streaming on Netflix in March.

It carries a line claiming that it is based on Kapoor’s book The Emergency: A Personal History and Jaiyanth Vasanth Sinha’s Priyadarshini.

Kapoor claimed that two clauses of an agreement she had signed with Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films had been breached. The contract said that while the producers had full artistic licence in making the film, “nothing should be modified that was not in consonance with historical facts on the subject, which are in the public domain”. Read on.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that an Air Force officer who alleged that he had been assaulted by a biker in Bengaluru had made “unwarranted and derogatory” remarks about the state and Kannadigas on social media.

The officer, Shiladitya Bose, was booked on Monday for attempt to murder after videos on social media showed him assaulting the biker, Vikas Kumar, following an altercation. Kumar was arrested earlier in the day for allegedly assaulting Bose following a complaint by his wife.

In a social media post, Bose had alleged that when his wife was driving him to the Bengaluru airport, the biker “came from behind and stopped in between” and began abusing him and his wife in Kannada. He alleged that the man attacked him with a key, leaving him bleeding. The police said that Kumar, during his interrogation, alleged that he was the one who had been attacked. Read on.