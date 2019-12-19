Mumbai veteran cricketer Wasim Jaffer has been appointed as batting coach of Indian Premier League franchise Kings XI Punjab. The announcement was made on the team’s website.

Former India captain Anil Kumble, who is the team’s Director Of Cricket Operations at the franchise, is said to have asked Jaffer to come on board. The 41-year-old still plays domestic cricket for Vidarbha but has coaching experience in Bangladesh.

“I’m thankful to Kumble. He’s the one who approached me. It was an honour to play under him for India. I’ve got so much to learn from him. Though I’m currently coaching in Bangladesh [he’s the batting coach at the Bangladesh Cricket Board academy], this is obviously a good opportunity, and I’m looking forward to this experience,” Jaffer was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

The veteran cricketer has played IPL just once, back in 2008, scoring 130 runs in eight matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore. This will be the first time he takes up the new role associated with IPL. Jonty Rhodes is the team’s fielding coach.

Kings XI Punjab have never won the IPL and with Kumble, Rhodes and now Jaffer in board, they are looking to end the title drought.