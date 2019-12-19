India’s first big audition for next year’s World Cup ended on a bitter note as they suffered a humbling 0-4 defeat in the final of the U-17 women’s tri-nation football tournament at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday.

Rusul Kafija, Elma Nelhage, Evelina Duljan and Monica Bah got on the scoresheet as Sweden secured a comprehensive title victory, finishing unbeaten in all three matches. India coach Thomas Dennerby made two changes to his side in the summit clash with midfielder Kiran and defender Thounaojam Devi slotting into the starting eleven.

India started on a nervy note as they conceded a soft goal as early as the second minute. Rusul Kafija won the ball outside the Indian box and fired a shot to open the scoring for Sweden. The visitors played a high line and pressed India, who tried to build play from the back but were slow in their transition from defense to attack.

Rusul soon set up another goal in the 16th minute as the Swedes doubled their lead from a corner. Elma Nelhange lept high and buried her header into the net to make it 2-0. Per Lagerstrom’s team continued to pile misery on the home team as Sweden added another goal to their tally a minute later. Evelyn Duljan found ample space down the right flank and fired her effort into the net as goalkeeper Manju Ganjhu was caught napping.

The Swedes continued to grow in confidence as they dominated possession and kept India chasing shadows. Wingers Thounajam Kritini Devi and Sumati Kumari were lively on either flanks but were let down by their final touches whenever they threatened on the counter.

The script was the same even after the change of ends as Sweden began to assert their dominance after a 3-0 lead. India made three attacking changes at the hour mark with Sai Sankhe, Naorem Devi and Daisy Crasto coming on but the hosts looked jaded against a physically-imposing Sweden side who had two days more rest to prepare for the final.

Sweden had a chance to add another goal at the hour mark after Matilda Vinberg was tackled in the box by Purnima Kumari but the Swede No 9 squandered her chance after firing her shot over the bar.

However, winger Monica Bah compensated for the missed opportunity when she added another goal in the 72nd minute. The winger received the ball on a cut-back, found space outside the box and took a shot which hit the far post and rolled into the net.

With two tall strikers in Crasto and Sanke playing upfront, India tried to hoof the ball forward but the Sweden defense held firm thwarted danger. Overall, India were clearly no match for their opponents as Sweden cruised to a comfortable win.