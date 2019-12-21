Everton announced the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as the club’s new manager on Saturday, with the experienced Italian taking charge at Goodison Park on a four-and-a-half year deal.

Ancelotti will attend Saturday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal, but will not take charge until the Boxing Day visit of Burnley.

“This is a great club with a rich history and a very passionate fan base. There is a clear vision from the Owner and the Board to deliver success and trophies. That is something that appeals to me as a manager and I am thrilled at the prospect of being able to work with everybody at the Club to help make that vision a reality,” Ancelotti said in a statement.

“I have seen from the performances in the last two weeks that the players are capable of so much. The work Duncan has done is a great credit to him. Strong organisation, strong discipline and the right motivation are some of the key ingredients in football and I’m pleased that he will be part of my backroom team moving forward,” he added.