Senior pacer Ishant Sharma and veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan will turn up for a struggling Delhi side in their next Ranji Trophy encounter against Hyderabad starting December 25, reported PTI on Monday.

Delhi have struggled in the domestic four-day competition so far having lost against Andhra after conceding the first-innings lead against Kerala while avoiding a defeat.

Ishant was given rest for a couple of Ranji Trophy games as a part of BCCI’s workload management programme and he will now try to get back into the groove before the New Zealand Test tour.

As far as Dhawan is concerned, he had a gash on his knee while playing in the Syed Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and had to get 25 stitches. The left-hander has now been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy and will get some game-time before the international games.

“Ishant and Shikhar will be playing for Delhi. My colleague Sarandeep Singh will be watching that match,” said Prasad, who is flying to Surat on Tuesday to watch Jasprit Bumrah’s comeback to competitive cricket.

Bumrah, who was out of action due to stress fractures, will feature in Gujarat’s game against Kerala.