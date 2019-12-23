The in-form Prithvi Shaw on Monday took another step towards an India comeback after being named in the A squad for the tour of New Zealand.

Shaw has been in sublime touch since returning from an eight-month doping ban last month. The youngster made a spectacular double hundred in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy-opener against Baroda.

Though India have a settled opening pair in Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agawal, 20-year-old Shaw could make the Test squad for the New Zealand series as a reserve opener.

After picking the India A squad for the tour of New Zealand, selection committee chairman MSK Prasad made it clear that they want Shaw to get as much “game time as possible”.

Shaw had made a memorable Test debut last year, scoring a hundred against the West Indies in Rajkot.

Hanuma Vihari will captain India in the first-class games in New Zealand and Shubman Gill in the 50-over format.

Test specialists like R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma will get much needed match time in New Zealand ahead of the two-Test series, beginning in Wellington on February 21. The second Test will be played in Christchurch from February 29.

“As we have set the system, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mayank Agarwal will play the second A game,” said Prasad.

Hardik Pandya has also been named in the squad for the limited-overs leg of the India A tour that will begin in late January. The all-rounder recently underwent surgery for an acute lower-back injury and has started his rehab in Mumbai by working on his strength, reported Mumbai Mirror. The India A games might be a way back into the international sides for Pandya.

Another Mumbai Indians player finding his way to the India A squad is Suryakumar Yadav who has been in sensational form in the domestic season.

The Indian squads for the limited overs home series against Sri Lanka and Australia were also announced on Monday.

India A squad for first four-day game: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari (Capt), KS Bharat (wk), Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Ishan Porel, Ishan Kishan

India A squad for second four-day game: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hanuma Vihari (Capt), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Warrier, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Ishan Porel

India A squad for two tour matches and three one-day games: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal,Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill (Capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson,Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Ishan Porel,Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj