With India’s series win against West Indies, a decade came to a close on One-Day International cricket across the globe. It was pretty fitting in many ways with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scoring half centuries as India chased down a target of 300-plus: these two men have pretty much dominated the batting numbers throughout this decade as you will see in the tables below.

It was also fitting that India won the final match of the 2010s as the men in blue were the most prolific ODI side of the decade. Having won one World Cup and Champions Trophy titles each, and making tremendous progress in all departments (first under MS Dhoni’s leadership and now with Kohli as captain), the decade in many ways belonged to India in the 50-over format.

Here is a look back at the decade gone by in men’s ODIs:

( Note: All numbers in this article are for men’s ODIs after January 1, 2010 till December 22, 2019 and sourced from ESPNCricinfo’s Statsguru. To view the tables in full swipe left or scroll right on your mobile/computer screens).

Team records

India had the distinction of reaching the finals of an ICC event the most number of times (three) in the past decade, with two of them resulting in championships. Many Indian fans would put the 2011 World Cup final winning-moment as the most enjoyable of the 2010s and for good reason.

The second half of the decade witnessed heartbreaks for India in the form of a Champions Trophy final defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan and a semi-final defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the World Cup. Even so, India finished the decade with the best win/loss ratio overall as well in the ICC events.

ICC men's event winners this decade Tournament Winners Runners-up ICC World Cup 2011 India Sri Lanka ICC Champions Trophy 2013 India England ICC World Cup 2015 Australia New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Pakistan India ICC World Cup 2019 England New Zealand

Best overall Win/Loss Ratio this decade Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR W/L India 249 157 79 6 7 1.987 South Africa 188 114 68 1 5 1.676 Australia 216 125 79 1 11 1.582 England 218 123 82 4 9 1.500 New Zealand 192 98 82 2 10 1.195 Pakistan 217 104 106 2 5 0.981 Afghanistan 123 57 62 1 3 0.919 Ireland 112 50 55 2 5 0.909 Sri Lanka 256 113 127 2 14 0.889 Scotland 75 32 39 1 3 0.820 Bangladesh 162 70 87 0 5 0.804 Hong Kong 22 9 12 0 1 0.750 Netherlands 35 13 20 1 1 0.650 West Indies 196 69 114 5 8 0.605 (Min 10 matches played)

In the major tournaments as well, India’s win/loss ratio is significantly higher than other countries given the fact that the men in blue reached at least the semi-finals at all ICC events held this decade. If you consider the World Cup, India’s record is even better (a W/L of 5.25 compared to Australia’s 3.00).

Win/Loss ratio in ICC events this decade Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR W/L India 36 29 6 1 0 4.833 Australia 31 18 9 0 4 2.000 New Zealand 33 20 10 1 2 2.000 Pakistan 31 19 12 0 0 1.583 England 33 18 13 2 0 1.384 Sri Lanka 30 16 13 0 1 1.230 South Africa 31 15 14 1 1 1.071 Bangladesh 24 10 13 0 1 0.769 Ireland 12 5 7 0 0 0.714 West Indies 26 9 15 1 1 0.600 (Champions Trophy & World Cup only)

Best win/loss ratio away from home this decade Team Matches (away) Won Lost Tied NR W/L India 160 96 54 4 6 1.777 South Africa 112 62 45 1 4 1.377 Australia 129 63 57 1 8 1.105 Ireland 66 33 30 1 2 1.100 England 105 52 49 1 3 1.061 Pakistan 212 100 106 2 4 0.943 Afghanistan 123 57 62 1 3 0.919 Sri Lanka 155 62 86 2 5 0.720 New Zealand 96 36 53 1 6 0.679 Scotland 47 17 28 1 1 0.607 Includes matches played at the home of opposition as well as neutral venues (Min 10 matches played)

Best win/loss ratio at home this decade Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR W/L Australia 87 62 22 0 3 2.818 India 89 61 25 2 1 2.440 South Africa 76 52 23 0 1 2.260 England 113 71 33 3 6 2.151 New Zealand 96 62 29 1 4 2.137 Scotland 28 15 11 0 2 1.363 Sri Lanka 101 51 41 0 9 1.243 Netherlands 16 8 7 1 0 1.142 Bangladesh 86 45 40 0 1 1.125 (Min 10 matches played)

Batting records

There are two names who rule the roost when it comes to the batting records since 2010: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

India’s current captain and vice captain have made this their era when it comes to racking up the statistics and crossing milestones in the last few years, and it is no wonder that either of the two are at the top of each of the four tables below.

Top 10 run-getters in ODIs this decade Player Matches (inns) Inns Runs Highest Ave SR 100s 50s Virat Kohli 227 (220) 220 11125 183 60.79 94.11 42 52 Rohit Sharma 180 (176) 176 8249 264 53.56 90.63 28 39 Hashim Amla 159 (157) 157 7265 159 49.76 89.11 26 33 AB de Villiers 135 (129) 129 6485 176 64.20 109.76 21 33 Ross Taylor 155 (145) 145 6428 181* 54.01 83.56 17 39 Kumar Sangakkara 142 (135) 135 6356 169 52.96 84.70 15 42 TM Dilshan 159 (155) 155 6296 161* 44.65 87.03 17 31 Eoin Morgan 195 (179) 179 6241 148 40.52 94.90 12 38 Kane Williamson 149 (142) 142 6132 148 47.90 81.82 13 39 Martin Guptill 157 (155) 155 5888 237* 42.35 88.06 15 29

Top 10 individual ODI scores this decade Player Score Strike rate For Against Venue Date Rohit Sharma 264 152.60 India v Sri Lanka Kolkata 13 Nov 2014 Martin Guptill 237* 145.39 New Zealand v West Indies Wellington 21 Mar 2015 Virender Sehwag 219 146.97 India v West Indies Indore 8 Dec 2011 Chris Gayle 215 146.25 West Indies v Zimbabwe Canberra 24 Feb 2015 Fakhar Zaman 210* 134.61 Pakistan v Zimbabwe Bulawayo 20 Jul 2018 Rohit Sharma 209 132.27 India v Australia Bengaluru 2 Nov 2013 Rohit Sharma 208* 135.94 India v Sri Lanka Mohali 13 Dec 2017 Sachin Tendulkar 200* 136.05 India v South Africa Gwalior 24 Feb 2010 Martin Guptill 189* 121.93 New Zealand v England Southampton 2 Jun 2013 Shane Watson 185* 192.70 Australia v Bangladesh Dhaka 11 Apr 2011

Sixer Sharma sits comfortably at the top of the list of cricketers who cleared the fence with most regularity but look at the Universe Boss, who hit a six nearly every three overs he was out in the middle of West Indies. It is no surprise that the two men with the least number of balls taken to hit a six in ODIs in the top 10 are from the West Indies. And Kohli’s appetite for runs, marked by the ability to keep the ball on the ground as much as possible, is exemplified by the number of balls he takes for hitting a six on an average.

Most sixes hit in ODIs this decade Player Inns Balls faced Total no of 6s No of balls per six Rohit Sharma 176 9101 233 39.06 Eoin Morgan 179 6576 183 35.93 Chris Gayle 94 3077 180 17.09 AB de Villiers 129 5908 155 38.12 Martin Guptill 155 6686 153 43.70 Jos Buttler 117 3207 125 25.66 MS Dhoni 161 6574 119 55.24 Virat Kohli 220 11821 115 102.79 Aaron Finch 115 5093 112 45.47 Kieron Pollard 86 2372 112 21.18

While Rohit dominated the scoring-big charts, Kohli was the master accumulator. The Indian captain, apart from scoring a whopping 42 centuries, also had a brilliant conversion rate from 50s to centuries.

Most centuries hit in ODIs this decade Player Inns 100 Fifty-plus scores Conversion rate from 50s Innings taken per 100 Virat Kohli 220 42 94 44.68% 5.24 Rohit Sharma 176 28 67 41.79% 6.29 Hashim Amla 157 26 59 44.07% 6.04 AB de Villiers 129 21 54 38.89% 6.14 Shikhar Dhawan 131 17 44 38.64% 7.71 TM Dilshan 155 17 48 35.42% 9.12 Ross Taylor 145 17 56 30.36% 8.53 David Warner 107 17 36 47.22% 6.29 Joe Root 135 16 49 32.65% 8.44

And finally, just to reiterate how Kohli has made the ODIs his most favourite format to conquer:

Virat Kohli in ODIs this decade:



- Most runs (11125) 👏

- Most 100s (42) 👏

- Most 50s (52) 👏

- Most MoM (35) 👏

- Most MoS (7) 👏

- Most fours (1038) 👏

- Most catches as a fielder (117) 👏

- Most matches (227) 👏



Bowling records

India’s presence in the bowling charts is significantly less compared to that of the batting tables. In fact, the bowling charts make for a very varied reading. Lasith Malinga tops the charts for the wicket-takers followed by two spinners in Shakib Al Hasan and Imran Tahir. Mitchell Starc comes in at fourth while Ravindra Jadeja, believe it or not, is the most prolific Indian wicket-taker of the decade in ODIs.

Top 10 wicket-takers in ODIs this decade Player Innings Wickets taken Average Economy rate Strike Rate 4-fors 5-fors Lasith Malinga 158 248 28.74 5.46 31.5 6 8 Shakib Al Hasan 129 177 30.15 4.72 38.2 8 2 Imran Tahir 104 173 24.83 4.65 32.0 7 3 Mitchell Starc 85 172 20.99 5.02 25.0 11 7 Ravindra Jadeja 142 171 35.35 4.87 43.5 6 1 Thisara Perera 151 171 32.10 5.82 33.0 5 4 Trent Boult 89 164 25.06 5.05 29.7 7 5 Saeed Ajmal 90 157 21.90 4.24 30.9 5 2 Tim Southee 114 156 34.11 5.48 37.3 3 3

In complete contrast to the list of highest individual scores table above, the all-time best bowling figures list was not disturbed too much in the last 10 years. For instance, the tenth best bowling figures in this decade is the 38th best overall. Only four of the top 10 best bowling efforts of all time have happened since 2010. On the other hand, the top 10 all-time best individual scores list has eight entries from the past 10 years.

Best bowling figures in an innings this decade Player Bowling figures Opposition Ground Match Date Shahid Afridi 9-3-12-7 v West Indies Guyana 14 Jul 2013 Rashid Khan 8.4-1-18-7 v West Indies Gros Islet 9 Jun 2017 TG Southee 9-0-33-7 v England Wellington 20 Feb 2015 TA Boult 10-3-34-7 v West Indies Christchurch 23 Dec 2017 Imran Tahir 9-0-45-7 v West Indies Basseterre 15 Jun 2016 STR Binny 4.4-2-4-6 v Bangladesh Dhaka 17 Jun 2014 K Rabada 8-3-16-6 v Bangladesh Dhaka 10 Jul 2015 Imran Tahir 6-1-24-6 v Zimbabwe Bloemfontein 3 Oct 2018 Kuldeep Yadav 10-0-25-6 v England Nottingham 12 Jul 2018 Rubel Hossain 5.5-0-26-6 v New Zealand Dhaka 29 Oct 2013

When it comes to striking with the highest frequency, India’s presence in the top 10 improves with Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah finding themselves at fourth and fifth of the list (for minimum 100 wickets taken). Rashid Khan, one of the biggest superstars to emerge this decade thanks to the proliferation of the T20 leagues, also finds his way to the top three in this list, which is unsurprisingly led by Starc.

Best strike rates among top bowlers this decade Player Innings Wickets Strike rate (balls/wicket) 4-fors Mitchell Starc 85 172 25.0 11 Mustafizur Rahman 55 107 26.2 3 Rashid Khan 67 133 26.7 4 Mohammed Shami 72 136 27.2 8 Jasprit Bumrah 58 103 29.2 5 Morne Morkel 92 154 29.5 6 Trent Boult 89 164 29.7 7 Saeed Ajmal 90 157 30.9 5 Mitchell Johnson 79 128 31.1 6 Dale Steyn 90 145 31.4 1 (Min 100 wickets taken in the decade)

Most no of 5-wicket hauls in ODIs this decade Player Innings bowled Five-wicket hauls Lasith Malinga 158 8 Mitchell Starc 85 7 Shahid Afridi 108 6 Trent Boult 89 5 Mustafizur Rahman 55 5

Best all-rounders

The need for good all-rounders in an ODI side has never been as significant as in the current era with teams striving to find someone who can shine in all three departments desperately. And one of the best in the business in this area has been Shakib Al Hasan, who had an extraordinary end to the decade with his exploits at the World Cup followed by a ban from ICC for not reporting corrupt approaches.

Top all-rounders this decade based on ave. diff Player Mat Runs Bat Av Wkts Bowl Av Ave Diff Shakib Al Hasan 131 4276 38.87 177 30.15 8.72 Mohammad Hafeez 170 5740 37.27 101 40.81 -3.53 Mohammad Nabi 121 2708 27.63 130 31.83 -4.19 Ravindra Jadeja 145 1987 31.04 171 35.35 -4.3 Chirs Woakes 99 1186 24.7 142 30.47 -5.76 Shahid Afridi 110 2234 24.82 126 34.48 -9.66 Jason Holder 112 1798 25.68 133 35.91 -10.23 Average difference = batting ave. - bowling ave. (Criteria: Min 1000 runs scored, 100 wickets taken)

Wicket-keeping records

Only one man could top this list: Mahendra Singh Dhoni established himself as a wicketkeeper extraordinaire during the past 10 years, with his stumping skills evolving from impressive to superhuman.

Most overall WK dismissals this decade Player Inns Total dismissal Catches Stumpings MS Dhoni 194 242 170 72 Jos Buttler 137 202 171 31 Kumar Sangakkara 138 188 155 33 Mushfiqur Rahim 144 175 142 33 Quinton de Kock 110 166 158 8 Sarfaraz Ahmed 106 131 110 21 Brad Haddin 73 117 111 6 Matthew Wade 94 117 108 9 Luke Ronchi 79 110 100 10 Dinesh Ramdin 72 92 90 2

