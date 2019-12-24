Pat Cummins is still trying to figure out what will he do with a whopping Rs. 15.5 crore after becoming the costliest-ever overseas buy in Indian Premier League history.

The Australian pacer is confident that the impending windfall will not change him as a person. Cummins was snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders as he left compatriot Glenn Maxwell (Kings XI Punjab) a distant second at Rs 10.75 crore.

“I will try my best not to change. Luckily, I have got good people around me,” Cummins told reporters ahead of the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand. Asked what he will do with the money, Cummins said he is yet to plan.

“I don’t know [what to do with the money]. My girlfriend...the first thing she said was ‘we can buy the dog a couple more toys now’. She has got her priorities sorted,” Cummins said in jest.

The 26-year-old said that it was his love for the game that make it so worthwhile. “The boys in the team are great but also my family and friends. I still play cricket because I love it. I am really fortunate and grateful for everything that has happened.”