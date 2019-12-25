Ashok Dinda was dropped from Bengal’s Ranji Trophy squad a day before their match against Andhra. The Cricket Association of Bengal took the decision in a meeting after the fast bowler ‘abused’ a bowling coach.

“He [Dinda] abused Ranadeb Bose. The CAB secretary requested him to apologise but he didn’t,” Bengal coach Arun Lal was quoted as saying by Indian Express. “It was very unfortunate. It shouldn’t have happened. A senior player like him… we desperately needed him for this game.

“He was ideally suited for this pitch [a green surface] and our planning. I left a little early after practice today and when I reached home I got to know what happened. [Now] the entire planning is disturbed. Then again, the game goes on. Nobody is indispensable. Certainly I support the CAB’s decision.”

According to the report, Dinda, who has taken 420 wicket from 116 first-class games, took offence when Bose was involved in a private conversation with Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran inside the dressing room.

A board official, however, clarified that Bose and Easwaran were having a discussion with the team’s video analyst. Dinda was asked by the CAB to offer an unconditional apology, which he refused.