Two-time champions ATK made their Christmas celebrations special, pipping Bengaluru FC by a David Williams strike to secure their first-ever win over the defending champions in the Indian Super League in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The Sunil Chhetri-led side had better possession but Williams scored the winning goal with an explosive finish in the 47th minute, after being set up by captain Roy Krishna.

Rahul Bheke failed to clear the Fijian’s cross and lost the possession to Jayesh Rane, who slid it to the surging Williams. The Australian took a couple of touches before unleashing an explosive finish at the far post, giving a diving Gurpreet Singh Sandhu no chance.

This was ATK’s first ever win over Bengaluru FC from five attempts and it could not have come on a better day as the Antonio Habas side climbed to the top of the table, ahead of FC Goa on goal difference; both teams have 18 points each.

Michael Soosairaj was exceptional for the home team but the final touch was missing. Bengaluru’s forward line failed to penetrate through the opposition defence in what was a thrilling first 45 minutes.

The win also meant that ATK remained the only team to be unbeaten at home, while this was the first loss away from home for the Carles Cuadrat’s Bengaluru FC this season. The Blues had the chance to equalise on the hour mark when Harmanjot Khabra’s came off the head of a red shirt and fell kindly to Dimas Delgado.

But the Spanish midfielder, under no pressure, fired agonisingly wide with a volley. Cuadrat soon made his first change, introducing Ashique Kuruniyan for Bheke, as Bengaluru switched shape, going with four at the back.

With the home side continuing to keep things tight, Bengaluru made a second attacking change by bringing on striker Semboi Haokip for Augusto. Udanta and Ashique attacked the flanks with Semboi the focal point, but the Blues could do little against a resolute ATK defence that held fort to secure the full three points.