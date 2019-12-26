Taking advantage of the home conditions, Real Kashmir on Thursday scored their first victory of the ongoing I League season with a 2-1 defeat of the defending champions Chennai City FC.

Danish Farooq (22nd minute) and Ivory Coast Bazie Armand (27th) scored for the winners while Syed Suhail Pasha was the lone scorer for the visitors as he found the net in the 48th minute.

Real Kashmir had drawn their away matches against Kolkata giants East Bengal and Tiddim Road Athletic Union of Imphal before taking on the holders.

It was the first big sporting event in the valley since it became a union territory.

The abrogation of Article 370 and the ensuing lockdown in the valley had raised security concerns, but Real Kashmir had made elaborate arrangements, reported PTI.

With this win, Real Kashmir leapfrogged CCFC to move into seventh place with five points. The southern side have endured a shaky start to the new campaign, and are now eighth, behind Real Kashmir on goal difference.