Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria on Friday said that, while he felt targetted for being a Hindu, never felt the pressure to change his religion.

Kaneria, who is serving a life ban for spot-fixing, has been brought into focus after former pacer Shoaib Akhtar alleged that some Pakistani players refused to even share food with him because of his faith.

Kaneria said a few of his teammates made derogatory remarks about him behind his back. “I never made an issue out of it,” the 39-year-old told broadcasters Samaa.

He added, “I just ignored them because I wanted to focus on my cricket and bring victories for Pakistan. Look, I am a proud Hindu and Pakistani. I would like to make it clear to not portray our cricket fraternity in Pakistan in negative manner because there are a lot of people who have supported me and backed me regardless of my religion.”

When asked about former batsman Mohammad Yousuf, a Christian who converted to Islam, Kaneria said he would not comment on an individual’s choice. “What Yousuf did was his personal decision but I never felt the need to change my religion because, I believe in it, and no one forced me either [to convert],” he said.

When pressed on Akhtar’s comments, Kaneria chose to side-step a day after acknowledging the discrimination and threatening to come out with names.

“Shoaib bhai has said what he must have heard but I have represented Pakistan at the highest level and I feel proud of it. When I came into cricket, I always wanted to represent Pakistan at the highest level,” he said.

Kaneria, who played 61 Tests for Pakistan, insisted that he had the backing of former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq.

“Inzamam called me a match-winner. I can name lot of institutions that supported me throughout my career. I always did my bestd to prove Inzamam right. The fact is, I am proud to be a Pakistani,” he said.

When asked to name players who he felt targetted him, Kaneria said he would do that on his YouTube channel. “The time is not right and I will use my channel to talk about it.”

He added, “Pakistan is my janam bhumi [place of birth] and I don’t think anyone should politicise this issue or our cricket fraternity because of a few players’ behaviour. I request everyone to not give it a wrong angle.”