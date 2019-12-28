England captain Joe Root and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler joined England’s lengthening sick list on the third day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park on Saturday.

Buttler did not take the field at the start of play because he was feeling “unwell”. Jonny Bairstow kept wicket and was due to keep the gloves at least until lunch.

An England spokesman said both Root and Buttler had remained at the ground but were in quarantine. Root was off the field for about 40 minutes on either side of the morning drinks break.

Illness has swept through the touring party, with Jack Leach, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood remaining in quarantine at the team hotel on Saturday together with two members of the support staff.

Ollie Pope had recovered enough to travel to the ground and was expected to train during the day.

Markram out

South Africa meanwhile were left without opening batsman Aiden Markram, whose series has come to an end after suffering a fractured finger while fielding on Friday.

In a statement, Cricket South Africa said the fracture to his left fourth finger will require surgery and will keep him out of action for at least six weeks.

Markram was playing in his first Test since October, when he injured his right wrist after punching a wall in frustration following his dismissal in the second Test against India in Pune.

He had already batted in the second innings against England, scoring two after making 20 in the first innings.

South Africa named a 17-man squad for the series, which includes another specialist opening batsman in Pieter Malan, who plays for the Cape Cobras.

The Cobras home ground is Newlands in Cape Town, where the second Test starts on January 3.