Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal wants to keep scoring runs consistently to remain in the hunt for a place in the Indian team, fully aware that there are no vacant spots in the current Indian Test team.

India’s batting lineup now has depth in Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal at the top while there are back-ups in Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw as Panchal, despite scoring heavily in the domestic red-ball cricket, has no other option but to wait.

“I am happy that I am part of that discussion. For me, to score consistently is important. I am focussing on that only,” the 29-year-old said at Eden Gardens ahead of their Ranji Trophy match against Bengal on Friday.

Panchal’s next assignment is for the India A first four-day game in New Zealand from January 30-February 2. He had a breakout season in 2016-’17 when he scored 1310 runs, 106 runs away from breaking VVS Laxman’s season record.

Panchal and Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran are fighting for the same spot and have been India A regulars.

“We [Easwaran and I] have come to this stage because of performances. For me, performance matters the most and winning is also important. We respect each other and have played together for a long time,” Panchal said.