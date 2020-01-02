Batting legend Brian Lara believes the Indian cricket team, under Virat Kohli, is capable of winning all ICC tournaments they compete in. The 50-year-old was of the view that every international side targets India in big tournaments.

“I think they are definitely capable of winning all tournaments that they play. I think what Virat Kohli and company, and the Indian team, has to appreciate the fact that everybody sort of target them,” Lara was quoted as quoted as saying by India Today.

He added, “Everybody knows that some point of time one team is going to play that important match against India. It could be a quarter-final, semi-final and final.”

Under Kohli’s leadership, India has reached the top of the ICC rankings in Tests and ODIs but has failed to win an ICC tournament, fizzling out in crucial games. India last won an ICC event in 2013, when Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s side lifted the ICC Champions Trophy in the United Kingdom.

Regarded as one of the finest batsmen that world cricket has ever produced, Lara’s 15-year-old record of 400 not out against England is still the highest individual score in Test cricket. However, Lara feels Kohli, David Warner and Rohit Sharma have the potential to break his 16-year-old record.

“It would be difficult for Steve Smith to do it batting at No 4 for Australia. He is a great player but he doesn’t dominate. You know, a player like David Warner for sure [can break my record],” Lara said. “A player like Virat Kohli – who gets in early and gets set [can also do it]. He is a very attacking player. Rohit Sharma on his day [can do it too]. So, they have got quite a group of players who can do so,” he added.