ATK FC on Thursday announced the signing of Spanish defender Victor Mongil Adeva from Dinamo Tbilisi for the second half of the 2019-’20 Indian Super League season.

His signing comes as a huge boost for Antonio Habas’ side who have the second-best defensive record in the ISL so far with five clean sheets. ATK are currently placed second on the ISL table.

A graduate of Real Valladolid’s B team, Adeva played in Spain’s fourth tier before moving to Atletico Madrid’s B team where he made 50 appearances across three seasons.

He joins the two-time winners from Dinamo Tbilisi in Georgia, helping his club clinch the title, and qualifying for the first qualifying round of the Uefa Champions League in 2020.

Adeva’s arrival could put defender John Johnson’s future in doubt with the English centre-back linked to Kerala Blasters and Mohun Bagan.