Tennis and cricket stars spearheaded by Nick Kyrgios and Chris Lynn on Friday pledged support for victims of bushfires raging around Australia, donating cash for every ace or six they hit.

The blazes have claimed 18 lives and forced mass evacuations, with the country bracing for a weekend heatwave expected to fan the deadly infernos.

Kyrgios has been at the forefront of rallying support and pledged Aus$200 (US$140) for each ace he serves across the Australian summer of tennis, starting with the ATP Cup which began Friday.

“I’m kicking off the support for those affected by the fires. I’ll be donating $200 per ace that I hit across all the events I play this summer,” tweeted the 24-year-old.

I’m kicking off the support for those affected by the fires. I’ll be donating $200 per ace that I hit across all the events I play this summer. #MoreToCome #StayTuned — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 2, 2020

His tweet was then picked by fellow Aussie tennis players who also pledged to donate with aces.

I like this I will go $250 per ace, just because I don’t think I’ll be hitting as many aces as you mate. 😂😂😂 #dropthehammer https://t.co/SxMPs3XQud — alex de minaur (@alexdeminaur) January 2, 2020

I’m not at your level boys but I want to get involved. $100 for an ace over the Australian summer. #servingupsomehelp https://t.co/eIwIH0xTXT — John Millman (@johnhmillman) January 2, 2020

I'm going to join you boys and give $100 for every ace I serve over the Australian summer! #servingupsomehelp https://t.co/YVC6NTGgM3 — John Peers (@johnwpeers) January 2, 2020

For every ACE I serve over the Aussie summer I’ll donate $200 to the bushfire relief to help raise funds to the families, firefighters and animals who are affected by this disaster. Please join me in any way you can #ausfires #ClimateEmegency #AustralianFires — Samantha Stosur (@bambamsam30) January 2, 2020

Kyrgios, who will also play the Kooyong Classic and the Australian Open this month, on Thursday issued a call for fundraisers for victims of the fires, which prompted Australia’s tennis chief Craig Tiley to get on board.

Tennis Australia also announced a “Rally for Relief” exhibition match at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on January 15 ahead of the Australian Open, with “the world’s top players” taking part.

It also made a Aus$1.0 million (US$690,000) donation to help communities repair and rebuild tennis facilities damaged or lost in the bushfires.

“We want to help these communities in a meaningful way and will announce a number of fund raising and support initiatives that will be rolled out across the ATP Cup, Australian Open and our other events over the coming weeks,” said Tiley.

The fires have been a big talking point ahead of the 24-team ATP Cup, which is being staged in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney with top names including Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal playing.

Extra motivation

Tournament director Tom Larner announced that each ace served at the 10-day event would deliver Aus$100 to bushfire relief.

The initiative is forecast to raise around Aus$150,000, with more than 1,500 aces expected to be sent down over the duration of the January 3-12 tournament.

“Most of the players are already keen to score aces and win a quick point, and having the chance to raise money for the bushfire appeal will give them that extra bit of motivation,” he said.

There are fears that smoke haze could impact the tournament in Sydney, with officials relying on on-site medical experts to monitor air quality, although there were no concerns on Friday.

The third cricket Test in Sydney between Australia and New Zealand is also monitoring for smoke, with players wearing black armbands Friday as a mark of respect for those who have died.

Two of the biggest hitters in the game, Lynn and Glenn Maxwell, announced they would donate $250 for every six they smash during the ongoing Big Bash League Twenty20 tournament.

“Hey Guys, for every six I hit in this years Big Bash League I will donate $250 towards the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal,” tweeted Lynn.

Hey Guys, for every six I hit in this years Big Bash League I will donate $250 towards the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal. It is special to see so many athletes from various sports getting in behind the real heroes who are fighting to save lives and properties around our country 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9MVwNg81GE — Chris Lynn (@lynny50) January 2, 2020

“It is special to see so many athletes from various sports getting in behind the real heroes who are fighting to save lives and properties around our country.”

Maxwell, back in action after a short mental health sabbatical, replied: “Love it Lynny!! I’ll match you on $250 per six I hit in this years BBL.”

D’Arcy Short, who was last week added to Australia’s squad for their upcoming one-day tour of India, also jumped on board with the same commitment.

I’ll match you on $250 per six I hit in this years BBL. Great cause which is helping so many people around the country who are doing it tough right now. 🙏 https://t.co/hcJea0B6hh — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) January 2, 2020

Alright I am gonna jump on board and match @lynny50 and @Gmaxi_32 with $250 for every six I hit in the big bash league aswell to donate Red Cross and help those that are doing it tough. https://t.co/43M0CkAejY — D'Arcy Short (@ShortDarcy) January 3, 2020

Excellent work boys 🙌🏽👏🏽, jumping on board and will donate $250 on each Six 😉 and WICKET to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal

Let’s get together as a Nation n help those r in need, Hopefully this will end soon InshaALLAH

#bushfiresAustralia https://t.co/51Jhn3Tz6M — Fawad Ahmed (@bachaji23) January 3, 2020

With AFP Inputs