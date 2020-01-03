The England and the Wales Cricket Board has decided to ban football from the men’s team’s warm-up routine after opener Rory Burns suffered an injury ahead of the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Ashley Giles, the director of the men’s team and coach Chris Silverwood made the decision ahead after Burns, England’s in-form opener, suffered a ligament damage after falling awkwardly during practice on the even the second Test. Over the past season, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Denly and pace ace James Anderson have also suffered injuries while playing football. Pacer Jofra Archer is all but ruled out of the series after suffering an elbow injury.

Young opener Zak Crawley was drafted into the side for Burns. The Kent opener made just four before edging Vernon Philander to Quinton de Kock in the third over.

England made three changes from the side that lost the opening Test at Centurion. Somerset off-spinner Dom Bess came in for Archer while fit-again Ollie Pope took over from Bairstow in the middle-order.

Bess was not originally a member of the touring party but was flown out on stand-by because Jack Leach, the first-choice spinner, was ill. South Africa brought in Pieter Malan for his Test debut, taking over from the injured Aiden Markram. South Africa lead the four Test series 1-0.

