Former cricketers and fans remembered his many feats as a once-promising all-rounder as Irfan Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday.
Irfan made his debut as a teenager by replacing an injured Zaheer Khan in the famous Adelaide Test in 2003, where Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Ajit Agarkar led India to a historic win.
Irfan finished his international career with 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is where he picked up a total of 301 wickets (100, 173 and 28 wickets respectively). He last played for India in 2012, during the World T20. In the last few years, the Baroda cricketer continued to be a regular presence in the domestic circuit where he was player-mentor for Jammu and Kashmir. His final appearance came in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament in February 2019.
Irfan is remembered for his exploits against Pakistan, with his hat-trick in the first over of the Karachi Test in 2006 and a man-of-the-match performance in the World T20 final in 2007 highlights of his career.
