Former cricketers and fans remembered his many feats as a once-promising all-rounder as Irfan Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday.

Irfan made his debut as a teenager by replacing an injured Zaheer Khan in the famous Adelaide Test in 2003, where Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Ajit Agarkar led India to a historic win.

Irfan finished his international career with 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is where he picked up a total of 301 wickets (100, 173 and 28 wickets respectively). He last played for India in 2012, during the World T20. In the last few years, the Baroda cricketer continued to be a regular presence in the domestic circuit where he was player-mentor for Jammu and Kashmir. His final appearance came in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament in February 2019.

Irfan is remembered for his exploits against Pakistan, with his hat-trick in the first over of the Karachi Test in 2006 and a man-of-the-match performance in the World T20 final in 2007 highlights of his career.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the allrounder’s announcement:

Was such a joy to see #IrfanPathan evolve from a aspiring 17yr old cricketer when I first saw him into a mature International Cricketer. You can be very proud of what u have achieved not only as a cricketer but also in mentoring young cricketers from J&K. A very happy 2nd innings pic.twitter.com/T63yF3G7z7 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 4, 2020

Dear @IrfanPathan, thank you for making my teenage life soo memorable, I can never forget the Hattrick moment against Pakistan... Stay happy always... Aur zindagi ki nayi innings ke liye dher saari shubhkamnayee.... #irfanpathan — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) January 4, 2020

Congratulations @IrfanPathan on an excellent career. So many landmarks, so many highlights. Remember the wide eyed young man at the breakfast table in Australia growing to play a key role in so many memorable moments for India. Tab gend bolti thi ab zubaan bolegi! Mubarak. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 4, 2020

Irfan Pathan, an exciting player from Indo-Pak cricket rivalry, retires. Man-of-the-match in India's WT20 Final win vs PAK, took a hat-trick in first over in Karachi, 3 wickets in ODI series decider in Lahore, century in Bangalore Test. TX for the memories @IrfanPathan. Go well. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) January 4, 2020

Irfan Pathan's hat-tricks for India:



In Under-15: vs Thailand in ACC Trophy, 2000

In Under-19: vs Bangladesh in Youth Asia Cup, 2003

In Test Cricket: vs Pakistan in Karachi, 2006#ThankYouIrfan #ThankYouIrfanPathan — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) January 4, 2020

Irfan Pathan retires from all forms of Cricket. He won the man of the match in the 2007 T20 World Cup final.



Thank you, Irfan for the memories. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 4, 2020

Well played @IrfanPathan 👏👏 all the best for your second innings — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 4, 2020

Congratulations on an excellent career @IrfanPathan . Man of the Match in the T20 World Cup finals and some outstanding performances over the years. Wishing you some amazing time at commentary, photography and a lot more. Stay Blessed ! pic.twitter.com/aFv1lHiYxR — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 4, 2020

So many match winning spells, numerous match winning innings, one of the best all arounders I have played with. You are a true champion @IrfanPathan my friend. Good luck for your second innings. Cheers #irfanpathan pic.twitter.com/J5GyGhhQ6g — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 4, 2020

Wish you great 2nd inn my brother @IrfanPathan what a champion bowler and a fighter on the field.. god bless you brother.. lots of love #irfanpathan #irfanretired pic.twitter.com/h3vQ8Ttd4w — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 4, 2020

He was so exciting to watch when he burst onto the scene. That delivery to Gilchrist in Sydney Test is as good as any inswinging yorker you will ever see.



And i can watch that reaction after dismissing Afridi in WT20 Final on loop.



Farewell Irfan Pathan ! — Vipul (@Sporty_Baba) January 4, 2020

Irfan Pathan announces his retirement from all forms the game, what a sad ending towards his career!! Was so promising and talented all rounder, his Hattrick against Pakistan in the very first over will be forever remembered!! Thank you for all the memories @IrfanPathan. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 4, 2020

All the best @IrfanPathan for your future and thank you for the memories. The Hat trick in Pakistan is up there with Six sixes of Yuvraj Singh. A video I would have watched umpteen times! — Amit Tandon (@amitandon) January 4, 2020