The Mission Olympic Cell on Monday sanctioned Rs 1.5 crore as financial assistance for training, competition and equipment needs of several athletes ahead of the Tokyo Games.

The National Sports Federations of cycling, swimming and judo presented their long-term plan for the 2024 and 2028 Olympics in the meeting, convened in New Delhi by the Sports Authority of India.

The Olympic Games are scheduled to be held from July 24 to August 9 this year.

Here’s a look at some of the approved expenses:

The shooter trio of Anjum Moudgil, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Mairaj Ahmad Khan, who have booked Tokyo Games quotas, were given financial assistance for participation in various international competitions this year under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme.

Long jumper Sreeshankar Murali, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and triple jumper Arpinder Singh will get the equipment they need for their training as will archers Ankita Bhakat, Bombalya Devi and Deepika Kumari.

The training and participation requirements of table tennis players Sharat Kamal, Manika Batra, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar will also be attended to, the same for tennis players Divij Sharan and Rohan Bopanna.

Badminton players Srikanth, Sameer Verma, HS Prannoy and Sai Praneeth’s assistance for participation in various international competitions this year was cleared.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia’s request for financial assistance for international training and competition ahead of the Olympics was approved.

Financial assistance for cyclist Esow Alban, who participated in the Track Cycling Challenge, Switzerland, last month was approved.

The participation of para-badminton players Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar, Sukant Kadam, Suhas Yathiraj, Tarun and Krishna Nagar in international events in Brazil and Peru was approved.

Para-shooter Singhraj’s request for a personal coach and physio until Tokyo Paralympics was accepted.

The cycling, swimming and judo NSFs made presentations in regard to potential list of international centres where athletes can go for specialised training, identification of promising talent for 2024 and 2028 Olympics, creating programmes for identifying coaches in India, establishing centres of excellence in various regions of the country.

(With PTI inputs)