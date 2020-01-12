Indian tennis veterans Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna will partner each other in the mixed doubles competition at this year’s Australian Open, as reported by The Indian Express on Sunday.

The last time Mirza and Bopanna played as a team was in the Rio Olympics in 2016, where they finished fourth. Mirza was initially going to play with Rajeev Ram at the first Grand Slam of the year but the latter had to pull out.

“I am obviously excited to be partnering with her, partners from the same countries are a rarity. I am looking forward to it,” Bopanna was quoted as saying in the report.

Bopanna started his season with an ATP 250 title for the second straight year as he won the men’s doubles trophy at the Qatar Open on Friday with Wesley Koolhof of Netherlands.

At the Australian Open in Melbourne, the 39-year-old will play the men’s doubles with Japan’s Yasutaka Uchiyama.

Mirza, meanwhile, is on a comeback trail after taking a two-year maternity break. This will be her first appearance at a Major since becoming a mother.