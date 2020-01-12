The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the 16-member squad for the five-match T20 series in New Zealand later this month.

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma who was rested for the two-match series against Sri Lanka returned to the fold along with Mohammed Shami.

However, there was no place for wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson who was the only member dropped from the squad. Samson was afforeded just one chance in the series in Sri Lanka in the second T20I when he made six runs off two deliveries.

India will play the first two of the five T20 matches in Aukland on January 24 and 26 respectiveley before moving to Hamilton to play the third game on January 29. The fourt T20I will take place at Hamilton on January 31 before the series conludes in Tauranga on February 2.

Full squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, S Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur