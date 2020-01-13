Cricket South Africa on Monday announced an experienced 15-member squad to for next month’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia. At a send-off event held at the Wanderers Cricket Stadium in Johannesburg, head coach Hilton Moreeng named 11 players from the 2018 T20 World Cup squad along with four debutants at the big-ticket event.

South Africa open their pool campaign against England Women in Perth, followed by matches against Thailand, Pakistan and West Indies. The tournament begins on February 21 and is on till March 8. “It’s a group that has the talent, youth, experience and desire to help us win the T20 World Cup,” Coach Moreeng said.

“We have assembled a team that we feel can hold their own against anyone in the world and it will be important that we carry that belief into the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The players we have at our disposal are some of the best and most promising players in women’s cricket globally and we will make sure that we give them the best tools to succeed on this big stage.”

“Good luck to Dane and her team who I am sure will do everything possible to make the country proud and re-ignite the spirit that almost took them to the ICC Women’s World Cup final in 2017,” commented CSA acting director of cricket, Graeme Smith.

“Many of our senior players are household names in T20 tournaments in Australia and England and they will set the tone for the rest of the team,” the former South Africa captain added.

Squad:

Dane Van Niekerk (c), Chloe Tryon (v/c), Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Trisha Chetty, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase.