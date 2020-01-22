Edward Sequeira was not a runner. At least, in his own mind, he wasn’t. He had not run in school. He had not run in college. He had not run a race until he got his first job.

Yet, the very same Edward Sequeira went on to win 32 international athletic medals. He also set national records that lasted decades. He set Asian records too and represented India at the Olympics. An Arjuna award followed in 1971. All this for a man who didn’t know he could run.

So then, just how did this ‘non-runner’ from the Parel area in Mumbai become this record-breaking athlete who had no equal in Asia? If anyone is to be credited, it is the unique powers of destiny.

As an 18-year-old Sequeira had taken up the role of a mechanical apprentice at Railways in 1959 to financially support his family. He was the eldest of the four siblings and took up the new job after his father retired early due to ill health.

As a child, Sequeira had no interest in sports whatsoever but just few days into his new job, the Railways chief instructor made it compulsory for all employees to participate in the athletics meet on Republic day. It was either that or lose their month’s salary. In a way, the choice was already made.

“I ran the 100m race in long pants,” Sequiera laughed.

He added: “I’ll never forget that day. Everybody was frightened and took it up. Thanks to the instructor, he made everyone run but nobody knew I had the talent. Slowly, I came up after that.”

Discovering the talent

Olympian Baldev Singh, who was a decathlete, saw that race and was impressed with his talent. He took Sequeira under his win for over a year, switched his main event to 800m and went on to help him become the state champion in 1962. That same year, he finished third in the national games.

A year later, he broke into the Indian athletics team where coach JS Saini told him to train in 1500m. But it was only after Sequeira trained under the tutelage of Otto Peltzer that he became a world-class runner.

Peltzer, who represented Germany in the 1928 and 1932 Olympics and was a world record holder himself, coached the Indian team and transformed the way Sequeira went about his technique. Sequeira’s stiff legs and restricted hand movement meant he wasn’t getting the best out of his stride but Peltzer changed it by incorporating interval training in his schedule.

“He wanted more power in my stride. How to move your legs a little forward while running with better hand movement and relaxation of the shoulders. I used to run very hard, so my movement was slow. The moment you relax your shoulders, you will go far. Pelzer gave me a schedule of how to train,” Sequiera recalled.

Not only did the German bring about a change in Sequeira’s technique but he also served as a valuable mentor, giving him the belief to set sights on bigger goals. The Goan native recalls how few words from Peltzer spurred him on before he set a new railways and national record at the All-India Railway meet in 1966. He never looked back from thereon.

“Peltzer inspired me to a great extent. How you motivate athletes, that is very important. You need to sit with them and show them how to come up. Bring up that determination in them. Some athletes already have it in the mind that I will finish this place but there, you’re losing the battle in the mind,” Sequiera added.

Edward Sequeira. (Photo: Nicolai Nayak)

Olympic dream

For Sequeira, the target was always the Olympics. He came within 0.1 seconds of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics qualification mark of 3:46.5 seconds and had to wait till the 1972 Munich Games to finally make his Olympics debut.

But between the disappointment of missing out on three Olympics and finally qualifying for Munich, Sequeira set a few records that were not broken for decades.

In 1966, Sequeira set a new Asian record in the 1500m event at the All India Athletics meet in New Delhi. The Asian mark stood for five years while his national record lasted for nearly 35 years before being broken by Bahadur Prasad.

“I knew my record was going to be bettered someday. I met Prasad, he touched my feet and apologised for breaking my record. In Railways, he also broke my record which stood for 27 years. But my state record in 1500m (3.39 seconds) still stands and it has been nearly 60 years. It’s a tough record and I don’t think anyone will break it,” said Sequiera, who dominated the 800m and 1500m events in India for almost a decade.

When India hosted Russia for a four test event during 1965, Peltzer shifted him to 5000m as Russians were clinching more medals in that event. In that same event, he broke the national record in 5000m (14 minutes, 28 seconds) which survived for 17 years.

The fear of running a longer race always played on his mind although Peltzer told him to persist with it. He stuck with 1500m but one disappointment followed after another.

Sequeira missed out on qualification for the 1968 Mexico Olympics and with age catching up, he decided it was best for him to run 5000m. That got him instant success.

In 1969, he finished first in the 5000m international meet held in Ceylon (now Sri Lanka) and the following year, bagged silver in the same event during the 1970 Asian Games where every Indian athlete returned with a medal.

Sticking to the 5000m event also helped him fulfill his Olympic dream as he qualified for the 1972 Munich Games. Sequeira wonders why he didn’t compete regularly in the 5000m event – one decision that still haunts him.

“As age goes up, the speed goes down. So I had to make the shift. Then I broke the national record (1966). But I wasn’t a regular in the 5000m even though Peltzer told me to keep running in that. I had this in my mind, it is 12-and-a-half rounds. How will I do it? I regret that,” he explained.

Edward Sequeira (left) receives the Arjuna award. (Photo: Edward Sequeira)

Joining the Tata’s

Sequeira, a recipient of the Arjuna Award (1971), Shiv Chatrapati Award (1970) and the Asian Award (1996), faced his share of struggles too. The pressure of shuffling between work and training made it difficult for him to maintain a constant routine of a professional athlete.

He defines the decision to join Tata Steel in 1964 as a “life-changing” moment that fully enabled him to concentrate on his athletics career. He remembers handing his first salary of Rs 80 towards his mother to pay off all the dues she took from her cousins.

“I came from a very poor background. My family grew up using a common toilet among 10 other families. I would go for training in the morning at 4.30 am, carry buckets of water from the ground floor and climb up to three floors. Then I would head to work for Railways at 8 am,” he said.

The job at Tata’s provided Sequeira a handsome salary and better facilities.

“At Railways, I had no time to train except late in the evening. The job was hectic so the best thing was for me to go ahead with Tata’s. I didn’t have the same freedom with Railways,” he added.

JRD Tata shakes hands with Edward Sequeira (right) (Photo: Edward Sequeira)

Munich horror

Coming back to athletics, Sequiera won’t ever forget the 1972 Olympic Games. Not only because it was his first but also due to the close shave he had with death after the infamous Munich Massacre where a Palestinian terrorist group attacked Israeli athletes and killed them. Sequeira was in the opposite building watching all the terror unfold.

Sequeira puffs his cheeks as he recalls the incident. “Baap re, that was too much. I saw them with red tracksuits and black bags. It happened right opposite our building since they had allotted us rooms in alphabetical orders. I woke up Sriram Singh, who was on the ground floor, assuming that it was Pakistan terrorists. We looked at everybody jumping, shouting and locked everything up. We saw the terrorists taking them in the evening.”

Sequeira’s event was postponed a day later to mourn the athletes and he couldn’t concentrate fully on his race, finishing 11th in the 5000m heats. He mentions never feeling safe until he returned back home safely.

“The fright was there. I couldn’t concentrate as we all others were tensed,” he added.

Sequeira mentions another incident that is hard to forget. This one gets him fired up and you can judge from the anger in his voice. It was the 1966 Asian Games in Bangkok.

He was leading the 1500m race but he got hit on the ribs by a close competitor and immediately fell off. The impact was such that Sequeira was immediately rushed to the hospital and it took him about three weeks to recover. Due to lack of evidence, there was no way to the culprits could be caught.

Japan’s Keisuke Sawaki, winner of the race, later visited the hospital and offered his medal to Sequiera, who was adjudged the Unlucky Athlete of the Games award.

“I was easily winning that race. No one could catch me. We were about 12 guys who were running in the final and I had taken the lead in 30-40 metres and somebody hit me on my side. I got hit during the curve and lost gold. I couldn’t protest because there were no pictures. It was nice of Sawaki to come and see me in the hospital but I was thinking that nothing should happen to my knee. I don’t know who did it and why,” he said.

Sequeira has lost counts of the coats he has collected from international meets. Looking back on his journey, there is no sense of regret as he takes a moment to reflect on his career. Most of the races he won were in his mind and that paved the way for his success on the track field.

Undated file photo of Edward Sequeira. (Photo: Edward Sequeira)

“I travelled all over the world and have represented India. I feel whatever I have achieved is enough. I prayed a lot for this. I collected a lot of coats – red for the international meets, blue for the Asian games, Commonwealth and Olympic games. Maroon for the international meets. I will never forget those days. I used to fight for medals. I had it just in my mind to win them.”

For all the records he holds, Sequeira doesn’t see that same passion of winning medals in athletes taking up the sport now. For him, that is the biggest problem plaguing Indian sport at the moment despite the emergence of synthetic tracks which he rued not having in his time.

“Our time was different. Once you take up something we had to master it. Either you win a medal or don’t. Now there are a lot of distractions. Children are not attracted to medals and coming to the ground. They are aiming too low. That determination and passion is not there in them,” he said.