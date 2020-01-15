Chile’s Nicolas Jarry has been provisionally suspended for an anti-doping violation after the world number 78 was tested at the Davis Cup.

Jarry’s urine sample was found to contain prohibited substances Ligandrol and Stanozolol after testing by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The 24-year-old provided the sample during his participation at the Davis Cup Finals in Madrid in November last year.

Jarry was charged with the violation on January 4 and was provisionally suspended with effect from January 14.

“Mr. Jarry had [and retains] the right to apply to the Chair of the Independent Tribunal convened to hear his case why the Provisional Suspension should not be imposed, but has chosen not to exercise that right to date,” an ITF statement said.

Jarry insisted that he had not knowingly taken any performance-enhancing substances and that he would seek to “clarify the situation”.

“The levels of these substances are so incredibly low that they are equivalent to trillionths of a gram, levels so low that neither substance could have provided me any performance enhancing benefit,” he said in a statement posted on Instagram.

“I will dedicate these next days and weeks fully to determining where these substances came from so my legal team and I can clarify this situation completely.”

Jarry reached a career-high singles ranking of 38 in July 2019, but has never been past the second round at any of the four Grand Slams.

His doubles career includes quarter-final appearances at the French and US Opens in 2018.