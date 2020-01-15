With his award for Spirit of Cricket from the International Cricket Council, Indian captain Virat Kohli said he is surprised after “years of being under the scanner for the wrong things”, referring to his past flare-ups.

He won the award for his gesture at the 2019 World Cup, when he egged the crowd on to applaud and not boo Steve Smith soon after his return to international cricket from a one-year suspension for ball-tampering.

From once stopping short of calling his Australian rival a cheat to urging the crowd to back him, it has been an incredible turnaround for Kohli, one of the world’s best batsmen alongside Smith. The footage was captured by the broadcasting crew and went viral during India’s match against Australia.

“I’m surprised that I have got it, after many years of being under the scanner for the wrong things,” Kohli said in a statement issued by the ICC.

Explaining his reasons for backing Smith the way he did, Kohli added, “That moment was purely understanding an individual’s situation. I don’t think a guy who is coming out of a situation like that needs to be taken advantage of.”

The passionate Kohli, who was once fined 50 percent of his match fees after he was seen showing the middle finger to the crowd as a reaction to some hostility from fans, is strictly against booing. These days, he is seen as a statesman of the sport and his transformation has been evident for fans to see.

“That should not be a representation of our fans and what we stand as a cricketing nation, a sporting nation. We need to all take responsibility towards that. Intimidate the opposition, definitely try and have an upper hand but in a matter that is not targeting someone emotionally. That is not acceptable at any level and people should be wary of that,” Kohli said.

Nearly three years ago, Kohli stirred up a major controversy by criticising then Australian captain Smith for the usage of DRS. Smith had looked towards the dressing room for instructions at that time and had apologised for the “brain fade”. The incident had escalated tensions between the two sides during a heated Test series in India.