Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza continued her winning run as she entered the women’s doubles semi-finals of the Hobart International on Thursday.

Partnering Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine, Sania defeated the American duo of Vania King and Christina McHale 6-2, 4-6, 10-4, in the quarterfinals.

In a match that was tied at 1-1, the fifth seed Indo-Ukrainian duo of Sania and Kichenok put up a dominating performance to prevail in the tie-break.

They will now lock horns against the Slovenian-Czech pair of Tamara Zidansek and Marie Bouzkova.

The 33-year-old Sania, who last played at the China Open in October 2017, battled injury breakdowns before taking a formal break to give birth to her son Izhaan.

(With inputs from PTI)