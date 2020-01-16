Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza continued her winning run as she entered the women’s doubles semi-finals of the Hobart International on Thursday.
Partnering Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine, Sania defeated the American duo of Vania King and Christina McHale 6-2, 4-6, 10-4, in the quarterfinals.
In a match that was tied at 1-1, the fifth seed Indo-Ukrainian duo of Sania and Kichenok put up a dominating performance to prevail in the tie-break.
They will now lock horns against the Slovenian-Czech pair of Tamara Zidansek and Marie Bouzkova.
The 33-year-old Sania, who last played at the China Open in October 2017, battled injury breakdowns before taking a formal break to give birth to her son Izhaan.
(With inputs from PTI)