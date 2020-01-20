Tamil Nadu defeated Railways by an innings and 164 runs on the second day of the Ranji Trophy Group B match in Chennai on Monday, to register its first win of the season.

The home side made 330/10 after bundling out Railways 76/10 in the first innings before dismissing the opponent for 90 to secure seven points.

Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore did the star turn, picking up five wickets, conceding just 16 runs to rout Railways.

Resuming at the overnight score of 236/4, Tamil Nadu suffered an early jolt when the experienced Dinesh Karthik fell to left-arm spinner Harsh Tyagi, adding just one run to his 57.

Baba Indrajith (58, 118 balls, 8 fours) held firm and guided the team to 330, a massive 154-run first innings lead.

Young left-arm spinner Tyagi bowled well to finish with figures of 5/98.

The Railway batsmen fared worse in the second innings, being shot out in 36.4 overs after having capitulated in 39.1 overs in a session on Sunday.

It was a morale-boosting win for Tamil Nadu after a poor run so far. Left-handed opener Abhinav Mukund starred with the bat, scoring a ton in his 100th Ranji game.

It was a dampener for the Railways team which had recorded a superb innings win over Mumbai earlier in the tournament.

Brief scores: Railways 76/10 in 39.1 overs (Saurabh Singh 22; R Ashwin 4/26, M Siddharth 4/32) and 90/10 in 36.4 overs (Arindam Ghosh 22; R Sai Kishore 5/16, R Ashwin 3/36) lost to Tamil Nadu 330/10 in 91 overs (Abhinav Mukund 100, Dinesh Karthik 58, B Indrajith 58, L Suryapprakash 50; Harsh Tyagi 5/98, Avinash Yadav 3/107).

Tamil Nadu : 7 points, Railways: 0.

Tiwary stars for Bengal

Senior batsman Manoj Tiwary cracked his first triple century to put Bengal in the driver’s seat against Hyderabad in their Ranji Trophy Group A clash in Kalyani on Monday.

The 34-year-old, who has played 12 One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals, was at his sublime best, smashing 30 fours and five sixes, en route to his unbeaten 303 from 414 balls at a strike rate of 73.19. Bengal immediately declared their first innings at 635/7.

Tiwary, who last played for India in 2015, also became the only second batsman from Bengal to hit a triple ton – after Devang Gandhi’s 323 versus Assam at Guwahati in 1998-’99 season. His previous best was 267 as Bengal skipper against Madhya Pradesh in a drawn encounter in Kolkata in 2011-12 season.

After Tiwary’s sensational innings, it was time for Bengal pace duo of Akash Deep (3/46) and Mukesh Kumar (2/29) to wreak havoc as they reduced Hyderabad to 83/5 in the final session. Hyderabad still trail Bengal by 552 runs with two days left.

Rookie Bengal pacer Akash Deep gave the first breakthrough with an unplayable rising delivery as Akshath Reddy (2) failed to duck and edged it to Arnab Nandi at the gully in the fourth over.

In his next over, he dismissed Tanay Thyagarajan (7) taken by Abhimanyu Easwaran at the slip before Mukesh opened his account, knocking off T Ravi Teja’s off stump in the ninth over.

Jaweed Ali (19) and Tanmay Agarwal (10) were at the crease at stumps on day two as Hyderabad have a tough task in hand to avoid a fifth defeat from six matches.

Slipped to 10th position in the Elite cross pool, Bengal will look for a bonus point victory to remain in the hunt.

Brief Scores: Bengal: 635/7 declared from 151.4 overs (Manoj Tiwary 303 not out, Shreevats Goswami 95, Arnab Nandi 65 not out, Shahbaz Ahmed 49; Ravi Kiran 3/74) vs Hyderabad 83/5 from 20 overs (Akash Deep 3/46, Mukesh Kumar 2/29).

(more to follow)