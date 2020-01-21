Alejandro Menendez on Tuesday resigned as the head coach of I-League outfit East Bengal due to personal reasons, just two days after his side lost the Kolkata derby to Mohun Bagan.

Menendez, who joined the club in 2018, leaves East Bengal with no trophies having but guided the club to a runners-up finish during the 2018-’19 I-League season and to the semi-finals of the 2019 Durand Cup.

“Quess East Bengal FC regrets to inform that Alejandro Menendez Garcia, Head Coach of QEBFC has expressed his desire to relocate to his home country Spain for personal reasons. Mr. Alejandro will step down as the Head Coach of QEBFC with immediate effect,” East Bengal said in a statement.

The existing coaching staff will continue overseeing the team until a new coach is appointed. East Bengal will play Chennai City in an away match on Saturday.

“I am happy for the progress the club has made during my tenure as the head coach and wish to see the new leadership to take this progress to the next level. I enjoyed my duration with the club and wish the team and fans all the best of the ongoing season,” said Menendez.

East Bengal are yet to win a match this year and find themselves in seventh place in the ongoing I-League, with just eight points from seven matches.