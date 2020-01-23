World No 2 Karolina Pliskova continued her unbeaten run in 2020 while fourth seed Simona Halep had to battle a few nervy moments as they advanced to the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday.

Pliskova, who won the Brisbane title to start the season, beat former Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-3. She had to fight back from a slow start after going down a break early but reeled eight aces in her straight sets win.

Former champion Angelique Kerber eased into the third round with a straight-set victory, surviving a tricky test against 21-year-old Australian wildcard Priscilla Hon 6-3, 6-2. Kerber, the 17th seeded, needed one hour and 12 minutes to overcome World No 139 Hon.

Earlier in the day, Switzerland’s sixth seed Belinda Bencic beat Jelena Ostapenko 7-5, 7-5 on Margaret Court Arena, one of three stadiums with a retractable roof as muddy rain delayed several matches at the weather-hit Grand Slam.

CiCi Bellis, who is making her return after a injuries and surgeries that almost ended her career even before she turned 20, beat 20th seed Karolina Muchova 6-4 6-4.

A doctor told CiCi Bellis in October that she would never be able to play tennis again.



Thank goodness for second opinions.



The 20yo 🇺🇸 into her 1st 3R @AustralianOpen, defeating 20th seed Karolina Muchova 64 64. #AusOpenhttps://t.co/sGDVuHBumc — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) January 23, 2020

Donna Vekic, the 19th seed, reached the third round of the Australian Open for first time in her career with a 6-4, 6-2 win over France’s Alizé Cornet. Ninth seed Kiki Bertens matched her career-best Australian Open result on beating wildcard Arina Rodionova, 6-3, 7-

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza, who is unseeded in Melbourne, defeated local hope Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Carla Suarez Navarro, who was playing her last Australian Open after announcing her retirement, went down to 18-year-old Iga Swiatek 6-3, 7-5.

Results

Second rd

Belinda Bencic (SUI x6) bt Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 7-5, 7-5

Anett Kontaveit (EST x28) bt Sara Sorribes (ESP) 6-2, 4-6, 6-1

Donna Vekic (CRO x19) bt Alize Cornet (FRA) 6-4, 6-2

Iga Swiatek (POL) bt Carla Suarez (ESP) 6-3, 7-5

Elise Mertens (BEL x16) bt Heather Watson (GBR) 6-3, 6-0

Catherine Bellis (USA) bt Karolina Muchova (CZE x20) 6-4, 6-4

Simona Halep (ROU x4) bt Harriet Dart (GBR) 6-2, 6-4

Garbine Muguruza (ESP) bt Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

Zarina Diyas (KAZ) bt Anna Blinkova (RUS) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Kiki Bertens (NED x9) bt Arina Rodionova (AUS) 6-3, 7-5

Camila Giorgi (ITA) bt Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) 6-3, 6-1

Angelique Kerber (GER x17) bt Priscilla Hon (AUS) 6-3, 6-2

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x30) bt Taylor Townsend (USA) 7-5, 7-6 (7/1)

Karolina Pliskova (CZE x2) bt Laura Siegemund (GER) 6-3, 6-3