The World Archery on Thursday conditionally lifted the suspension on India, less than a week after the embattled national federation held its elections.

“The federation needs to comply with good governance and activity portions of World Archery constitution and rules. Must report every three months,” said a statement from the World Archery.

The Indian archers, who had to compete as neutral athletes at the Asian Championships because of the suspension, can now represent the country under the Indian umbrella.

The next international tournament is Indoor World Series in Las Vegas in three weeks’ time. Union minister Arjun Munda was on Saturday elected president of the Archery Association of India after the much-delayed elections were held in presence of three observers, including one from World Archery.

With the support of former AAI president Vijay Kumar Malhotra, who claims to have a majority in the national archery administration, Munda had an easy ride as he defeated his rival BVP Rao by 34-18 votes.

The elections were held as per the Delhi High Court order and the two bitter rivals clashed for the first time. World Archery had sent an observer in Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapol.