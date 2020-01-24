After Serena Williams’ ouster from the Australian Open, another big upset followed as Naomi Osaka was knocked out from the fourth round by Coco Gauff in straight sets in on Friday.

The 15-year-old Gauff had said would be more aggressive this time while facing Osaka after losing to her at the 2018 US Open and took her revenge by capitalising on a error-prone display from her opponent to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for just the second time in her career.

Gauff, who made the headlines at the Wimbledon last year as a qualifier where she beat Serena Williams, was expected to give a Osaka a tough fight but hardly few believed that she could defeat the two-time Slam winner, not even herself.

“Two years ago I lost first round in juniors, and now I’m here,” said Gauff after her stunning victory.

“This is crazy. I was just telling myself one point at a time and keep fighting because you never know what happens on this court. I’m on Rod Laver Arena, I can’t believe this.”

Gauff is set to play compatriot Sofia Kenin or China’s Zhang Shuai in the next round but the youngster showed again that she has the potential to beat the best players in the world.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to her victory:

Hello @CocoGauff - congratulations on your incredible victory tonight. I would love to meet you too. 🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 24, 2020

“Two years ago I lost first round of juniors. Now I’m here’s this is crazy,” she says on court. “Like, what is my life?” #AusOpen — Nick McCarvel (@NickMcCarvel) January 24, 2020

At last year's #AusOpen, if you had asked:



"I wonder who is going to knock out the defending champion next year?"



The correct answer would have been a girl who was 14-years-old and ranked 684th.



What Coco Gauff is doing is *nuts*. It's pretty hard to overstate that. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 24, 2020

15-year-old Coco Gauff dethrones #AusOpen champion Naomi Osaka, 6-3, 6-4 to move into the second round.



She becomes the first ever teenager to defeat a Grand Slam champion in Week 1 of any majors event. Future is now. pic.twitter.com/JN6JqQVZmJ — Kristoffer Ed Bellen (@KristoffBellen) January 24, 2020

If "fearless" was a person ... well done @CocoGauff you got the job done in straight sets 👏👏 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/jkGhnsU92Z — 🌩⚡Queen of Assgard 🌩⚡ (@TraceyManus) January 24, 2020

Naomi Osaka, who was ranked No. 1 last year, will drop at least to No. 9 with that 3d round loss to Coco Gauff



Gauff, who was ranked in the 600s this time last year, is set to break into the top 50 at age 15 — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) January 24, 2020

The 15 old Coco Gauff has doneit! She beats Naomi Osaka 6-3 6-4 to revenge her defeat in Wimbledonlastyear!!!



Too early though, We may have found the new Serena Williams.🔥🔥🎾🎾#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/Xcf5weC6VD — ADETOLA ADEOLA FARUK (@adetolafaruk) January 24, 2020

Magnificent performance from 15 years old @CocoGauff to beat off stiff opposition from Naomi Osaka to cruise to the fourth round of the Australian Open. She was beaten by the same Japanese in the third round of the 2019 US Open 6-3, 6-0. What a turnaround in 2020. pic.twitter.com/LWs1PGCgYC — Olatunde Liadi (@OlatundeLiadi) January 24, 2020

OH MY GOODNESS COCO GAUFF. https://t.co/qgYqJ7eWd7 — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) January 24, 2020

A day that will loom large in the WTA history books. The day that:



Caroline Wozniacki played her final match



Serena Williams was upset in 3rd round in her continued quest for #24



COCO GAUFF took out the defending champion, Naomi Osaka, 6-3 6-4. — Jonathan Newman (@Tennis_Jon) January 24, 2020

At 15, my biggest worry was how to get aorund doing my homework and playing video games instead.



Safe to say, things are vastly differentt for Coco. pic.twitter.com/63emU2g1rO — Jimmie48 Photography (@JJlovesTennis) January 24, 2020

I know Coco Gauff age is not anew thing to be amazed by but one thing that keeps popping in my head is fact she is closer in age to Fed's daughters than she is to vast majority of players she is playing against right now. Fed's daughters! I feel so old. — Rhian (@rosso_neri) January 24, 2020

15 yr old @CocoGauff defeated the defending champion @naomiosaka 😬😬 I’m looking forward to this rivalry for the best part of the decade, and them some! #AusOpen #AustralianOpen https://t.co/kjwuvvJWk5 — Palesa (@LindiweOnline) January 24, 2020

Wow! Did I just see 15 year-old @CocoGauff despatch world No 1, @naomiosaka in 2 straight sets of 6-3, 6-4? What a talent she is, Coco!#AustralianOpen — MrRowe101 (@MrRowe101) January 24, 2020