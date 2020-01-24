After Serena Williams’ ouster from the Australian Open, another big upset followed as Naomi Osaka was knocked out from the fourth round by Coco Gauff in straight sets in on Friday.
The 15-year-old Gauff had said would be more aggressive this time while facing Osaka after losing to her at the 2018 US Open and took her revenge by capitalising on a error-prone display from her opponent to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for just the second time in her career.
Gauff, who made the headlines at the Wimbledon last year as a qualifier where she beat Serena Williams, was expected to give a Osaka a tough fight but hardly few believed that she could defeat the two-time Slam winner, not even herself.
“Two years ago I lost first round in juniors, and now I’m here,” said Gauff after her stunning victory.
“This is crazy. I was just telling myself one point at a time and keep fighting because you never know what happens on this court. I’m on Rod Laver Arena, I can’t believe this.”
Gauff is set to play compatriot Sofia Kenin or China’s Zhang Shuai in the next round but the youngster showed again that she has the potential to beat the best players in the world.
