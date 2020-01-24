Legendary Indian footballer PK Banerjee, who was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata three days ago, was discharged on Friday. The 83-year-old was admitted to Medica Superspecialty Hospital on January 21 and a multi-disciplinary medical board was formed to review his condition and progress.

“He has responded well to the treatment and is now stable. He is advised for discharge from Medica Superspecialty Hospital on Friday. He is advised to undergo Physiotherapy post-release from hospital,” the hospital said in a statement.

He was suffering from electrolyte imbalance, urinary problem, Parkinson’s Disease, Dementia.

He underwent investigation and was being treated in the hospital by a team of doctors headed by Dr LN Tripathy, Senior Vice Chairman, Director Medica Institute of Neurological Diseases along with Dr Sunandan Basu, Dr Kaushik Sen, Senior Neurologist and Dr Tanmay Banerjee, Director, Internal Medicine & Critical Care.