The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to add another team to the Women’s T20 Challenger in the upcoming season, ESPNCricinfo reported.

In the inaugural season of the exhibition matches in 2018, two teams -Supernovas and Trailblazers -participated in a one-off match, which was a last-ball thriller.

A third team – Velocity – was added to the roster last season with three teams competing in the four matches that were held in Jaipur. The tournament drew big numbers at the Sawai Mansingh stadium and featured many international stars.

According to the report, a fourth team, unnamed as yet, has been included and there would be seven matches including the final.

The report also stated that just like the previous season, the Challenger will be scheduled during the Indian Premier League playoffs.

