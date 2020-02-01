India would now have to fight for the only direct spot to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 with Pakistan and West Indies after South Africa swept the series against New Zealand 3-0 to assure themselves of one of the automatic slots based on world rankings.

According to the tournament rules, top four ranked teams from the eight-team ICC Women’s championship will get direct slots along with hosts New Zealand. The remaining teams will have to make it to the World Cup through a Qualifier later this year.

South Africa’s 3-0 series sweep against New Zealand has meant that they now have 22 points and can’t slip below fourth position even if they fail to win a single point in their last series against defending champions Australia.

The Aussies were the first to qualify and are on 34 points from 18 matches. England were the second team to qualify and finished their 21 matches with 29 points with the fourth team yet to be decided.

India are currently ranked fourth with 20 points with neighbours Pakistan are on their tail four points behind.

In the individual rankings table, New Zealand’s Amy Sattherthwaite has lost the top spot in the batters’ rankings after missing the series. She has slipped to seventh position with West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor taking the top spot followed by the Australia pair of Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry.

South Africa opener Lizelle Lee, a formerly top-ranked batter, has moved up six places to eighth position after finishing as the highest scorer in the series with 157 runs including a Player of the Match effort of 99 in the first ODI. Her opening partner Laura Wolvaardt has retained ninth position with 117 runs in the series. Mignon du Preeze has moved from 21st to 18th position.

Fast bowler Marizanne Kapp has advanced to second position from fourth after taking five wickets in the series while a similar haul has lifted Ayabonga Khaka five places to 13th position. Shabnim Ismail has gained two slots to reach fourth position and captain Dane van Niekerk has moved from 23rd to 16th.