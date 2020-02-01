America’s Sofia Kenin defeated two-time Major champion Garbine Muguruza, fighting back from a set down to win the Australian Open in her first Grand Slam final on Saturday.
Kenin, showed all her trademark aggression as she fought back from a set down to win it 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in two hours and three minutes.
The 21-year-old became the youngest player to lift the trophy in 12 years, since Maria Sharapova in 2008. At 21 years and 80 days, Kenin is 22 days younger than Japan’s Naomi Osaka when she won the title last year. She is the youngest champion since Maria Sharapova won aged 20 in 2008.
“I’m just so happy to be here,” said Kenin after receiving her trophy. “All my hard work has paid off. I’d just like to say that if you have a dream then you should go for it, because it will come true. These past two weeks have been the best of my life. Look forward to coming back next year.”
Here’s how Twitter reacted to her win: