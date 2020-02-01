America’s Sofia Kenin defeated two-time Major champion Garbine Muguruza, fighting back from a set down to win the Australian Open in her first Grand Slam final on Saturday.

Kenin, showed all her trademark aggression as she fought back from a set down to win it 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in two hours and three minutes.

The 21-year-old became the youngest player to lift the trophy in 12 years, since Maria Sharapova in 2008. At 21 years and 80 days, Kenin is 22 days younger than Japan’s Naomi Osaka when she won the title last year. She is the youngest champion since Maria Sharapova won aged 20 in 2008.

“I’m just so happy to be here,” said Kenin after receiving her trophy. “All my hard work has paid off. I’d just like to say that if you have a dream then you should go for it, because it will come true. These past two weeks have been the best of my life. Look forward to coming back next year.”

Here’s how Twitter reacted to her win:

Things Sofia Kenin did today:



Hit drop shot winners

Hit defensive lobs

Hit three clean winners on break points in the 3d set

Play fast-twitch defense in the corners

Think on her feet

Believe

Compete

Win the Australian Open — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) February 1, 2020

Have yourself a fortnight, @SofiaKenin!



✅ First Grand Slam Title

✅ Top 10 Debut

✅ Youngest winner since 2008#AusOpen | #AO2020 pic.twitter.com/iuM4oHld76 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 1, 2020

A new star is born 💫



21-year-old Sofia Kenin defeats Garbine Muguruza 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 to claim the first Grand Slam title of her career!@SofiaKenin | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/S41CdzlCo5 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) February 1, 2020

Kenin up to #7 in the WTA Rankings, new American #1. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) February 1, 2020

21-year-old Sofia Kenin is your 2020 #AusOpen champion, showing some absolutely incredible fight to tough out a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 win over Garbiñe Muguruza.



That third set was much tougher than score would suggest, and Kenin was every bit ready for the battle.



Shame to end on a DF. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) February 1, 2020

Sofia Kenin, 21, has won the 2020 Australian Open.



She is the youngest American woman to win a major title since 20-year-old Serena Williams won the 2002 US Open. pic.twitter.com/Sjyy1PSjPl — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 1, 2020

People thinking Kenin is a nobody 🙈



She is 14th seed



In 2019 she beat



Serena Williams

Andreescu

Barty

Osaka

Svitolina

Muguruza

Mertens

Keys

Bencic

Sevastova

Pavyluchenkova

Azarenka

Yastremska

Goerges



To name a few — Chris Goldsmith (@TheTennisTalker) February 1, 2020

Alex Kenin, on how the family’s immigrant story impacted Sofia. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/cz2L77tEL2 — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) February 1, 2020

🏆 List of Grand Slam singles champions born after September 1988 🏆



Women's — Petra Kvitova, Victoria Azarenka, Garbine Muguruza, Jelena Ostapenko, Sloane Stephens, Caroline Wozniacki, Simona Halep, Naomi Osaka, Ashleigh Barty, Bianca Andreescu, Sofia Kenin



Men's —#AusOpen — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) February 1, 2020

Sofia Kenin



Youngest American to win a Grand Slam since Andy Roddick at the 2003 U.S. Open. Youngest American woman to win a Slam since Serena Williams at the 2002 U.S. Open.



Youngest woman to be the highest-ranked American since Serena Williams was year-end No. 1 in 2002. — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) February 1, 2020

SOFIA KENIN for you.

Australian Open Champion.. pic.twitter.com/hviTTN97UZ — Prajith (@prajithkp) February 1, 2020

Australian Open women's champion:



2020 🇺🇸Sofia Kenin



2019 🇯🇵Osaka

2018 🇩🇰Wozniacki

2017 🇺🇸Serena Williams

2016 🇩🇪Kerber

2015 🇺🇸Serena Williams

2014 🇨🇳Li Na

2013 🇧🇾Azarenka

2012 🇧🇾Azarenka

2011 🇧🇪Clijsters

2010 🇺🇸Serena Williams

2009 🇺🇸Serena Williams

2008 🇷🇺Sharapova#AusOpen — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) February 1, 2020

Recent GS winners born

Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia)

Garbine Muguruza (Venezuela)

Sloane Stephens (USA)

Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark)

Simona Halep (Romania)

Angelique Kerber (W Germany)

Naomi Osaka (Japan)

Ashleigh Barty (Aust)

Bianca Andreescu (Canada)

Sofia Kenin (Russia)#AusOpen — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 1, 2020

If there’s one thing I’ve taken away from Kenin this fortnight, it’s that her behaviour between points has absolutely no impact on her next point.



She is ruthless and locked in. I used to read too much into what she projects between points, but she is incredibly tough. #AusOpen — Ace Tennis Previews (@Ace_Previews) February 1, 2020

Active players who have won a women's singles major title:



Serena

Venus

Sharapova

Kuznetsova

Kvitova

Stosur

Azarenka

Kerber

Muguruza

Ostapenko

Stephens

Halep

Osaka

Barty

Andreescu

Kenin



Women's tennis is in an amazing place. — Nikhila (@kokudum) February 1, 2020