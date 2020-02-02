Not for the first time in the series. a dramatic New Zealand collapse in which six wickets fell for 25 runs gave India a seven-run win in the fifth and final Twenty20 international at Mount Maunganui on Sunday to sweep the series.

Jasprit Bumrah led the rout to finish with the impressive figures of 3/12 off his four overs.

India became the first team to win all the matches in a five-match bilateral T20I series.

New Zealand had looked on track to get a consolation win with senior batsman Ross Taylor, celebrating his 100th Twenty20 international, leading the chase to reel in India’s 163/3.

Taylor made 53 and Tim Seifert an even 50 as they put on 99 for the fourth wicket. During their partnership, Shivam Dube was hit for 34 runs in one over to bring the required rate down considerably: from 100 needed off 66 balls, it became 66 needed off the last 10 overs. It felt like a definitive momentum shift in favour of the hosts.

With 45 balls remaining, New Zealand were 116/3 and needed 48 to win, but when Seifert went for 50 India reasserted their dominance.

By the start of the last over New Zealand had been reduced to nine for 143 and although Ish Sodhi belted two sixes India retained control.

The tourists’ celebrations however were mixed with concern for Rohit Sharma who was unbeaten on 60 when he was forced to retire hurt with a calf injury. KL Rahul was the stand-in skipper when India took the field, with Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson looking on from the sidelines (an image that also went viral as you will see below).

New Zealand made a disastrous start to their run chase losing three for 17 off the first 20 deliveries. But Taylor and Seifert set about restoring the innings and when they smacked 34 off Shivam Dube in the 10th over – with two sixes and a four each, plus a single for Seifert and an extra run from a no ball – the momentum was firmly in New Zealand’s favour.

But Seifert’s dismissal triggered a collapse that New Zealand could not recover from.

The teams start the first of a three-match one-day international series in Hamilton on Wednesday.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the series win:

India didn’t stop hoping that the match could be won. New Zealand kept believing that the match could still be lost. The story of the #NZvInd T20i series. 5-0 is just incredible in the shortest format. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 2, 2020

got to give it to new zealand, they put their choking experiences to good use #NZvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) February 2, 2020

White wash by team India here in New Zealand in the t20. This will be remembered for a long long time. Big plus for me how fast bowlers have bowled under pressure apart from bumrah 👏👏 #shami #shardul #saini #nzvsind — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 2, 2020

Unbelievable stuff !!! Great performance team india 🇮🇳 5 , 0 away is just incredible ☝🏼 congratulations boys party 🥳 to banti hai 💃🏼 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 2, 2020

Team India 🇮🇳 😍👌🙌🏽

Well done to everyone @BCCI — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) February 2, 2020

One of India's learning objectives was to win batting first. That has been the biggest gain from this series — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 2, 2020

Blackcaps going to publish a new book.



Name - 101 ways to lose a match. #NZvIND — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 2, 2020

Impressive 5-0 whitewash by India. Fought back so well every time it seemed they would lose the match. That said, I’m surprised at how weak-hearted New Zealand have been. Just over 6 months back looked such a talented, balanced side — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 2, 2020

India become the first team to win a bilateral T20I series 5-0.#NZvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) February 2, 2020

Boundaries hit in the #NZvInd series:



India - 90 (55 fours + 35 sixes)

NZ - 103 (64 fours + 39 sixes)



India won the series 5-0. — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) February 2, 2020

This match has the most talented bunch of waterboys ever. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/onjbrg4WVz — Manya (@CSKian716) February 2, 2020

India Under Virat Kohli in overseas in last 2 years

Tests

2-1 in AUS

Test wins in Eng / SA



ODIs

5-1 in SA

4-1 in NZ

2-1 in AUS



T20Is

2-1 in ENG

2-1 in SA

5-0 in NZ



India's greatest ever captain....#NZvIND — JSK (@imjsk27) February 2, 2020

NZ have lost the last three games having needed 2 from 4 with Williamson (95*) on strike, defending 10 from 2 in the Super Over, needing 11 from 12 with Seifert (54*) & Taylor (23*) at the crease & needing 48 from 45 with Seifert (50*) at the crease & seven wickets left. #NZvIND — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) February 2, 2020

India won the T-20 series with 3-0 and T-21 series with 2-0.#NZvIND — Sunil- the cricketer (@1sInto2s) February 2, 2020

(With inputs from AFP)