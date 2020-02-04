U19 World Cup semi-final, India vs Pakistan live: Haider Ali notches up classy fifty as PAK recover
Both teams go into the semifinal unbeaten. While India beat Australia in the quarter-final, Pakistan outplayed Afghanistan.
Live updates
25.3: WICKET! What a bowling change by Priyam Garg! He brings on Yashasvi Jaiswal to bowl his part-time leg spin and there’s the breakthrough! The well-set Haider cuts it straight to point, out for 56 off 77 balls. Bishnoi with the catch. BIG MOMENT. PAK: 96/3
After 25 overs, Pakistan 95/2 (Haider 56, Rohail 28)
Another tight over by Atharva. Almost a mix-up off the last ball while trying to take a quick single but Bishnoi cannot gather on the move from point.
After 24 overs, Pakistan 91/2 (Haider 54, Rohail 26)
FIFTY! Haider Ali has not had a tournament to match his reputation but he is coming good in the big match! First fifty of the tournament for him, gets there with a four. Solid innings. Bishnoi bowls a lovely googly to almost breach Rohail’s defence later in the over.
After 23 overs, Pakistan 86/2 (Haider 49, Rohail 26)
An absolute peach from Atharva to Rohail! So close to the outside edge, so close to the offstump as well. Unlucky to not get a wicket there.
After 22 overs, Pakistan 84/2 (Haider 48, Rohail 25)
Again, Indian spinners bowling the odd bad ball and Haider is putting those away. On his pads from Bishnoi, swept fine by the Pakistan opener. The fifty partnership is now up between the two most experienced Pakistan batters. Has come off 81 deliveries.
After 21 overs, Pakistan 80/2 (Haider 44, Rohail 25)
Good over from Atharva, just three singles off it. But Pakistan are now looking untroubled at this moment.
After 20 overs, Pakistan 77/2 (Haider 42, Rohail 24)
Another boundary, this time guided past the third man by Haider off Bishnoi. This is now Haider’s highest score in the tournament, he has looked good throughout. IS this the match he goes on to get a big one?
Correction: In the previous over the boundary was hit by Haider.
Ravi Bishnoi back into the attack to replace Akash Singh
After 19 overs, Pakistan 71/2 (Haider 37, Rohail 24)
Atharva continues. Tossing the ball up nicely and getting the ball to turn on the odd occasion. A lovely delivery to beat Rohail’s outside edge but he errs in his line off the last ball, Haider puts it away for four with a powerful sweep. Good over for Pakistan, seven runs from it.
After 18 overs, Pakistan 64/2 (Haider 32, Rohail 21)
Garg is chatting to his bowlers a lot, tinkering to the field but he really doesn’t need to do that. India need to stick to their plans and believe that they are working.
After 17 overs, Pakistan 60/2 (Haider 31, Rohail 18)
The run-rate isn’t great but Pakistan need to keep it going in the middle. Haider has played first-class cricket and he should back himself to raise the run-rate if he is in long enough. India, on the other hand, will hope that scoreboard pressure will get them the breakthrough. The ball isn’t doing much at the moment.
After 16 overs, Pakistan 57/2 (Haider 30, Rohail 16)
Rohail survives. He went for the pull shot, didn’t connect properly and it dropped just short of Sushant at mid-on. The youngster looking a little edgy but this is a vital stand for Pakistan.
Drinks break, Priyam Garg has a long chat with his teammates at the huddle...
After 15 overs, Pakistan 55/2 (Haider 29, Rohail 15)
Rohail gets another past point, this time off Tyagi but it is well stopped by Veer at third man. Steady over for Pakistan, keeping the scoreboard ticking.
Former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody on air: When I saw Pakistan came out to warm up so early today morning, from a coaching point of view, I wondered if Pakistan were a bit overeager for this game. Coaches need to normalise such big games.
After 14 overs, Pakistan 51/2 (Haider 28, Rohail 12)
Crunched through the offside! Rohail senses that his side needs some momentum. With two slips in place, he hits one powerfully through the gap on the offside for four. Akash changes his angle and almost gets one to straighten after pitching. Fifty came up with that boundary.
After 13 overs, Pakistan 47/2 (Haider 28, Rohail 8)
The pressure is building on Pakistan. A couple of times in that over Rohail getting beaten past his outside edge. Gets an edge off the last ball and it goes to third man for a single, past the two slips that are in place now. Aggressive stuff from captain Garg. Great, engrossing cricket this.
Kartik Tyagi comes back for a second spell...
After 12 overs, Pakistan 45/2 (Haider 27, Rohail 7)
Bishop impressed by the lines Akash Singh bowled in his first over. The left-arm pacer has been quietly impressive for India in the tournament so far without grabbing headlines. Got Rohail to edge one but it flew past the slip fielder.
Akash Singh into the attack...
After 11 overs, Pakistan 42/2 (Haider 26, Rohail 5)
The Pakistan captain Rohail gets going with a lovely extra cover drive for four off Bishnoi. These two are the most experienced batsman in the Pakistan side and this partnership could make or break this innings.
After 10 overs, Pakistan 36/2 (Haider 25, Rohail 0)
Another top over from Sushant. Haider is tested by a bouncer and next ball, he goes for a big shot down the ground. Completely misses it. Extended spell, 1/14 in 5 overs for Sushant in the first powerplay.
After 9 overs, Pakistan 35/2 (Haider 25, Rohail 0)
“This kid is a wizard,” says Bishi as Bishnoi (also Bishi?) bowls a superb googly to beat Rohail. That was a peach!
8.5: WICKET! Well what did we say? The pressure was building. This was coming. 15 balls into his innings, Fahad was yet to get off the mark. Off the 16th ball, the pressure gets to him. A rash shot, Bishnoi strikes for India again. Ankolekar takes the catch at point. PAK 34/2
After 8 overs, Pakistan 33/1 (Haider 24, Fahad 0)
Another over for Sushant and another one where he concedes just one run. A single to Haider. Fahad yet to get off the mark, misses out on a full toss at the end of that over. Will the pressure get to him?
After 7 overs, Pakistan 32/1 (Haider 23, Fahad 0)
Bishnoi into the attack and after not reading the googly so well in the first couple of deliveries, Haider picks one up and lofts it over mid-on for a four. Positive intent against India’s strike bowler. Haider is looking well set for a good innings here.
Ravi Bishnoi into the attack...
After 6 overs, Pakistan 27/1 (Haider 18, Fahad 0)
A wide off the first ball by Sushant but that is all he concedes in that over. Bowling to the left-handed Fahad, Sushant gets the ball to shape back in a couple of times. There was a gift of a short ball in the over but Fahad could not find the gap. Yet to get off the mark after 11 balls.
After 5 overs, Pakistan 26/1 (Haider 18, Fahad 0)
his is a superb contest between bat and ball. Haider Ali survives a superb yorker (141kph) from Tyagi and then a couple of deliveries later, smashes a short ball past point. Then Tyagi bowls a length ball, Haider drives down the ground for another boundary. Brilliant ebb and flow early on to this match. It’s all or nothing at the moment in this game.
After 4 overs, Pakistan 17/1 (Haider 10, Fahad 0)
EVENTFUL OVER: Haider Ali game into the tournament with solid reputation but had not scored the runs to reflect that. But today, he is looking in good touch. That’s a lovely square drive off Sushant. And then a nasty short ball from Sushant and Haider ducks under it a tad late, gets hit on the shoulder. Immediate concern from the bowler. Next up is another bouncer and it’s a periscope shot! Streaky. India have Pakistan on their toes at the moment. Fascinating stuff.
After 3 overs, Pakistan 11/1 (Haider 5, Fahad 0)
Tyagi loves to bowl the yorker to the left-handers because of the angle from which he bowls. And he almost has Fahad Munir fending at one right away. And a big appeal for LBW against the left-hander in the over. Turned down by the umpire but that looked mighty close. Might have been pitching outside leg. Just. Tries another yorker to finish the over but that is a bit too wide. Top start this, by Tyagi.
After 2 overs, Pakistan 9/1 - SUSHANT STRIKES! Hurraira gone for 4,
It’s a loose start from Sushant as he bowls one on the pad. Hurraira impressed one and all in his tournament debut against Afghanistan and he gets going with a superb flick through midwicket off Sushant. The next ball is a full toss. But the left-arm pacer comes back well in the over, getting the ball to shape back in. There is a massive appeal for caught behind late in the over. The very next ball, Mishra gets his reward. Short ball, pulled by Hurraira but the top edge goes to Saxena at square leg. India are pumped!
After 1 over, Pakistan 4/0 (Haider 4, Hurraira 0)
The first boundary is off a peach from Tyagi. The Indian pacer starts off with a couple of wide-ish deliveries but he comes back with a inswinging yorker at pace and Ali just about gets his bat down on time. Inside edge goes for four. The next ball angles in and straightens and Ali leaves it late, leaves it well. It’s a superb start for both the bowler and batsman it must be said.
1.30 pm: Haider Ali and Muhammad Hurraira are opening the batting for Pakistan. The fiery Kartik Tyagi starts off for India.
1.27 pm: The national anthems are done. It would be a safe bet that the two sets of players would have felt a rush of emotions as they sung the anthems with gusto. They can all say this is just another game, but it never is.
1.25 pm: The Indians won their group beating New Zealand and Japan in the process before going on to hammer Australia by 74 runs in the quarter-final.
Pakistan’s group match against Bangladesh – who meet New Zealand in the second semi-final on Thursday – was abandoned with Bangladesh in desperate trouble at 106/9. The Pakistanis beat Scotland and Zimbabwe to set up a quarter-final with Afghanistan.
That was another comfortable win in spite of the ‘Mankading’ storm over Afghan spinner Noor Ahmed running out Muhammad Huraira when he marginally backed up too far at the bowler’s end.
1.15 pm: Zaheer Khan spoke about the U19 team on Monday:
“The U-19 kids are doing very well,” Khan said. “They have been in some tough situations and they have fought back from there, so that goes a long way in a tournament like [the] World Cup, when you are competing against different nations.”
“When you are talk about India-Pakistan matches, it brings out an extra edge to the whole competition. So I am sure the boys will be geared up for the big occasion and they will do well,” he added.
The left-armer also had words of praise for Yashashvi Jaiswal, who has been giving consistent starts to the India-U19 side.
“He [Jaiswal] has been doing well. In domestic ODI competition also he has made that impact. So, I wish him all the luck and [he] has got the potential and at the moment [he is] serving for U19 Indian team.
“So the team needs him getting us off to a good start. It is about the team coming together and if he can spark that with a good start, nothing like that,” said Zaheer.
1.13 pm: Confirmation of the playing XIs: (Photo: ICC)
1.08 pm: India faced three-time world champions in the quarterfinal and passed a stern test with relative ease at the end. It was not always easy but they were clinical.
Inspired India show why they remain the team to beat with superb win against Aussies
1.02 pm: TOSS UPDATE
Pakistan captain Rohail Nazir wins the toss and he has opted to bat first. Semi-final game, he wants to put runs on the board. Both sides unchanged from their quarter-final matches.
1.00 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of the U19 World Cup: it’s the big one today!
Four-time champions India will back themselves to reach their third consecutive final at the U-19 World Cup when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in a last four clash on Tuesday.
Pakistan captain Rohail Nazir played down the hype surrounding the game but an India-Pakistan contest is always a high-pressure one which tests the character of players on either side. Doing well in the game makes them overnight stars and the players know that.
“It is a high pressure game and has a lot of buzz in the world. We will play it like a normal game and hope to do well,” said Pakistan opener Mohammad Huraira after the win over Afghanistan.
Like at the highest level, the India juniors have had the upper hand over Pakistan of late, having beaten them in the Asia Cup last September when they emerged tournament winners.
India, who are the defending champions of the U-19 World Cup, had inflicted on Pakistan a 203-run hammering in the last edition in 2018.
However, history counts for little and the Priyam Garg-led India will have to play their best cricket to knock Pakistan out of the competition.
Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been the backbone of India batting, scoring three half-centuries in four games including against Australia.
The rest of the batsmen have not done much and if the lower-order had not rescued India in the quarterfinal, the outcome of the game could have been different. Not to forget the match-winning spell from pacer Kartik Tyagi.
Atharva Ankolekar and in-form leggie Ravi Bishnoi shared a 61-run stand for the seventh wicket to give their team a fighting chance. In the end, India won rather comfortably.
Facing Pakistan fast bowlers Abbads Afridi, Mohammad Amir Khan and Tahir Hussain will be a challenge for the Indian batsmen.
Opener Huraira made an impressive debut in the last game, scoring 64 to lead his team to a comprehensive win over Afghanistan after bowlers nicely set up the game.