Dan Mousley scored a century before Lewis Goldsworthy picked up a five-wicket haul as England lifted the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup plate trophy after beating Sri Lanka by a comprehensive 152 runs in Benoni on Monday.

Riding on Mousley’s 135-ball 111, England posted a competitive 279/7 from their 50 overs and then Goldsworthy returned with impressive figures of 5/21 to bowl out Sri Lanka for 127.

England dominated from the outset with the perfectly-paced ton from Mousley that was aided by sparkling half-centuries from Jack Haynes (68) and Joey Evison (59). Evison’s 45-ball knock contained four boundaries and three sixes. Seamers Dilum Thilakarathna (2/39) and Dilshan Madushanka (2/41) were the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers.

Chasing the target, the Lankans scored quickly but lost wickets at regular intervals with most of the top order back in the hut by the 14th over and the score reading 79/5.

Other than 66 from Ravindu Rashantha – now the tournament’s leading run scorer with 286 runs – the next best score came from Kamil Mishara (15). Goldsworthy, the off-spinner, was chief destroyer as England finished with a flourish to win the plate and end the competition at ninth in the overall standings.

“It was my first international century for England, so I’m excited with that. I’ve had starts previously but never kicked on,” said Mousley. “It was disappointing not qualifying to the Super League stages, everyone was down after defeat to Australia but we feel pleased with winning some silverware.”