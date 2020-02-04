Defending champions India cruised to a 10-wicket win over neighbours and arch-rivals Pakistan in Potchefstroom on Tuesday to reach the Under-19 Cricket World Cup final for the seventh time.
India, the record four-time winners of the competition, dismissed Pakistan for 172 in 43.1 overs before comfortably knocking off the runs with 88 balls to spare. India will play either New Zealand or Bangladesh, who meet in the second semi-final, for the title at the same venue on Sunday. Pakistan will contest the third-place play-off in Benoni on Saturday.
Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal struck an unbeaten 105 off 113 balls, completing his century and sealing the victory in style with a six over deep mid-wicket. The left-hander played some eye-catching shots as the Boys in Blue never once looked ruffled in the chase. Pakistan regularly lost wickets and were not allowed to free their arms with the run-rate being in check from the start of their innings. India have