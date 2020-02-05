Shreyas Iyer’s first international century turned out to be in a losing cause as New Zealand defeated India by four wickets in the first One-Day International in Hamilton on Wednesday, finishing the high-scoring match at 348/4.

The hosts completed their highest successful run-chase with 11 balls to spare.

Veteran batsman Ross Taylor scored an unbeaten century as the Black Caps notched their first victory against Virat Kohli’s India on this current tour, after suffering a 5-0 whitewash in the Twenty20 International series.

India’s bowling card:

Jasprit Bumrah: 10-1-53-0

Mohammed Shami: 9.1-0-63-1

Shardul Thakur: 9-0-80-1

Ravindra Jadeja: 10-0-64-0

Kuldeep Yadav: 10-0-84-2

Indian bowlers, apart from Jasprit Bumrah, came for some severe treatment from Taylor (109* off 84 balls) and New Zealand’s stand-in captain Tom Latham (69 off 48 balls). The New Zealand batsmen were brilliant but it is also worth noting that the Indian bowlers conceded as many 29 extras in the match: 24 wides, 4 leg-byes and one no-ball. It was going to be hard to defend any total with such a performance.

Asked to bat first, India posted a mammoth 347/4, riding on Shreyas Iyer’s first ODI century and KL Rahul, Kohli’s half centuries.

Brief scores:

India: 347 for 4 in 50 overs (Shreyas Iyer 103, KL Rahul 88 not out, Virat Kohli 51; Tim Southee 2/85).

New Zealand: 348 for 6 in 48.1 overs. (R Taylor 109 not out, H Nicholls 78; K Yadav 2/84).

