Former Australian cricket coach Darren Lehmann will undergo a heart bypass operation after being rushed to hospital on Wednesday suffering chest pains, Cricket Australia reported.

The popular former Test batsman, who turned 50 on Wednesday, watching his son play cricket on the Gold Coast when the health scare occurred, cricket.com.au said. The website said he was resting in hospital and would have surgery on Saturday.

“I would like to thank everyone in the Australian cricket family for their concern,” Lehmann said. “I am receiving the best of medical care and am confident I’ll be back on my feet soon.”

Lehmann quit as Australia coach in 2018 after a ball-tampering scandal that rocked the game. He returned to a coaching role this summer with the Big Bash League’s Brisbane Heat.

Lehmann played 27 Tests for Australia as well as 117 ODIs in an international career that spanned close to a decade.

(With AFP inputs)