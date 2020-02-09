Shubman Gill lead India A’s fightback on Day three against New Zealand A with another fine century as the visitors trailed by 152 runs on the third day of their four-day unofficial Test at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln on Sunday.

Opening the batting along side skipper Hanuma Vihari (59), Gill scored 107 runs off 153 balls with the help of 13 boundaries and one six to help India A pile up 234/1 in 53 overs. Middle-order mainstay Chesterwar Pujara was giving Gill company at the crease on (52*) at the draw of stumps.

After the second day was washed out without a ball being bowled, New Zealand A resumed the day at 276/5. Daryl Mitchell scored a ton supported by Dane Cleaver (53) as the hosts declared at 386/9 with Mohammad Siraj, Sandeep Warrier, Ravichandran Ashwin and Avesh Khan bagging two wickets each.

Daryl Mitchell remained unbeaten on 103 off 222 balls during which he struck 10 boundaries and a six. Besides, Glenn Phllips made 65, while wicketkeeper Dane Clever scored 53.

India A now trail New Zealand A by 152 runs with just a day’s play remaining.

Brief Scores: New Zealand A 1st innings: 386/9 in 131.5 overs (Daryl Mitchell 103, Glenn Phillips 65; Sandeep Warrier 2/50) lead by 152 runs against India A 1st innings: 234/1 in 53 overs (Shubman Gill 107 not out, Cheteshwar Pujara 52 not out; Blair Tickner 1/71).