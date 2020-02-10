Three Indian players featured in the ICC Under 19 World Cup team of the tournament, announced a day after the men in blue finished runners-up on Sunday.

After three weeks of competition involving 16 teams, Bangladesh claimed their first ICC U19 World Cup title with victory over reigning champions India in a thrilling final in Potchefstroom.

Sledging, emotions, errors, twists, class: The India-Bangladesh U19 World Cup final had it all

The Tigers won a rain-affected final, chasing down India’s 177 to win by three wickets by the DLS method, suitably capping off a thrilling tournament in South Africa.

The official team of the tournament features representatives from six sides and is skippered by Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali, with the likes of Ibrahim Zadran, Nyeem Young and player of the tournament Yashasvi Jaiswal all included.

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup team of the tournament (in batting order): Yashasvi Jaiswal – India

Ibrahim Zadran – Afghanistan

Ravindu Rasantha – Sri Lanka

Mahmudul Hasan Joy – Bangladesh

Shahadat Hossain – Bangladesh

Nyeem Young – West Indies

Akbar Ali – Bangladesh (WK, Captain)

Shafiqullah Ghafari – Afghanistan

Ravi Bishnoi – India

Kartik Tyagi – India

Jayden Seales – West Indies

12th man: Akil Kumar – Canada

Performances of the XI during the tournament:

Yashasvi Jaiswal (India)

Few can question the Indian openers’ claims to player of the tournament honours after he played a crucial role in leading his side all the way to the Final.

With 400 runs to his name in just six innings at an astounding average of 133, he topped the scoring chart comfortably, with an incredible 114 more than closest competitor Ravindu Rasantha.

Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan)

The side’s other opening spot goes to reliable Afghanistan batsman Ibrahim Zadran. He notched 240 runs in five innings at an average of 60 to help his country to a seventh-place finish, scoring 73 not out in the playoff against hosts South Africa to cap off their tournament in style.

Ravindu Rasantha (Sri Lanka)

The man who was closest to keeping on the coattails of Jaiswal in the scoring charts, Ravindu Rasantha’s total of 286 runs from six innings would likely have topped the table in most other circumstances.

A swashbuckling 102 not out off just 111 balls proved the highlight of his competition as Sri Lanka downed Nigeria in the Plate quarterfinals.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy (Bangladesh)

The first representative from the winning side, Mahmudal Hasan Joy scored 184 runs at an average of 46 to prove a crucial linchpin in the Tigers’ line-up.

But it was one innings in particular that sealed his place in this side, as a clutch century in Bangladesh’s Super League semi-final triumph over New Zealand helped to pave the way to glory.

Shahadat Hossain (Bangladesh)

Joy’s teammate Shahadat Hossain boasted a tournament-ending average to rival only Jaiswal’s. With three not-outs in his six innings, his 131 runs averaged out at 131.

Nyeem Young (West Indies)

An impressive fifth-place finish for the West Indies represented a solid return in South Africa, and in Nyeem Young the side seem to have unearthed a future star all-rounder.

He underlined his credentials straight from the off, making 61 with the bat to top-score in his side’s group-stage opener against Australia, before taking 5/45 to beat England next time out – becoming the first West Indian to take a five-for and make a half-century in an U19 match.

Akbar Ali (Bangladesh)

The side’s captain led his nation to a maiden title, much to the joys of their travelling support in Potchefstroom.

He skippered with aplomb from behind the stumps throughout, showing deftness with the gloves to dismiss six batsmen throughout the tournament. And in the big match, he showed remarkable composure with the bat when everyone around lost their heads, to remain unbeaten at the end.

Shafiqullah Ghafari (Afghanistan)

Sixteen wickets for the tournament left Shafiqullah Ghafari trailing just one man in the chart.

But the devastating spinner will take home best-figures honours, with his 6/15 against South Africa the deadliest spell in tournament history for Afghanistan.

Ravi Bishnoi (India)

The man to top the wicket-taking charts was Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi, whose 17 in six matches left him with a miserly average of 10.64.

And even though his side could not make it two titles in a row, Bishnoi almost dragged them to victory over Bangladesh in the final with an impressive 4/30.

Kartik Tyagi (India)

The first of the quicks in the line-up, Kartik Tyagi’s swing terrorised opposing batsmen throughout the tournament.

He took 11 wickets at an average of 13.90 to augment what was a deadly bowling attack for India. His tendency to bowl extras is an area he will need to work on but the making of a good fast bowler is definitely there.

Jayden Seales (West Indies)

West Indies quick Jayden Seales truly staked his claim as one of the side’s best up-and-coming fast bowlers as he looks to join a prestigious tradition.

The 18-year-old claimed 10 wickets at an average of 18.30, with a spell of 4/19 a highlight against Australia as the West Indies triumphed in the groups.

Akil Kumar (Canada)

Akhil Kumar was the shining light in Canada’s campaign, as they sealed a 13th-place finish.

The quick took 16 wickets at an average of 15.37, finishing with figures of 6/46 in Plate playoff victory over Japan.

An adjudication panel of five selected both the team and player of the tournament, with commentators Ian Bishop, Rohan Gavaskar and Natalie Germanos joined by ESPNCricinfo correspondent Sreshth Shah and ICC representative Mary Godbeer.