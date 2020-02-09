U19 World Cup final, India vs Bangladesh live: India cautious, Bangladesh make aggressive start
Follow live updates of the final between India and Bangladesh at the U19 World Cup.
Live updates
After 2 overs, India 0/0 (Jaiswal 0, Saxena 0)
Back-to-back maiden overs: It is, not surprisingly, a very aggressive start by Bangladesh. (Perhaps a tad too much, if anything). Sakib has a few words exchanged with Divyaansh in the 2nd over. The Indian opener was very unhappy with a throw that came back at him, close to the helmet. The bowler not even a tiny bit apologetic. Umpire gets involved. And that does not calm Sakib down..a bouncer followed by more words. It is just a bit too fiery early on from Bangladesh. Signs they are getting a bit carried away? Or signs that they are going to give India a run for the money?
After 1 over, India 0/0 (Jaiswal 0, Saxena 0)
If you thought at the U19 level, India vs Bangladesh could be less intense....well, the first over would have proven you wrong. A very chirpy (and a very good) first over by Shoriful and we are off a drama-filled start in the final! Jaiswal has shown great temperament in the powerplay through the event but he was rarely beaten by bowlers: he was twice in that over! So, irrespective of what you thought about the attempted sledging, it was a superb over.
1.31 pm: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyaansh Saxena have been solid at the top for India. Shoriful has the new ball in his hand. Ladies and gentlemen, we are underway in Potchefstroom!
1.23 pm: India unchanged while Bangladesh have strengthened their bowling, hoping to make use of any assistance in the pitch. Avishek Das comes in.
Which team looks stronger on paper?
1.20 pm: Bangladesh, on a nine-match unbeaten streak....
Bangladesh have gone one step further than their run to the 2016 semi-finals, as Mahmudul Hasan Joy’s hundred against New Zealand laid the basis for a six-wicket win.
Bangladesh’s triumph set up a third all-Asian final in the U19 World Cup, but this is the first to be played outside the sub-continent.
“We will play it as a normal game. We can’t take the pressure of thinking that this is our first final,” said Bangladesh skipper Akbar.
“India is a very good side, and we have to play our ‘A’ game. We have to do the best in all three departments. Bangladeshi cricket fans are crazy, and I hope we will continue to get the same support that we’ve been getting.”
Their group stage started in scintillating fashion, overcoming Zimbabwe and Scotland by nine wickets (DLS) and seven wickets respectively to secure their place in the Super League.
The Tigers’ Group C decider against Pakistan was unfortunately washed out but their impressive start to the competition saw them finish as group winners.
Since then they haven’t looked back, comprehensively beating hosts South Africa in the Super League Quarter-Final before getting the better of New Zealand in the last four.
1.17 pm: Are you excited for this match? India vs Bangladesh has turned into a fascinating rivalry across formats in recent times. Will today be another chapter?
1.13 pm: Jaiswal’s century against Pakistan, achieved with a match-clinching six, powered India into a seventh final and third on the trot. But the foundation for the win was laid by the bowlers, who Priyam Garg believes is best in the tournament. For good reasons.
Jaiswal was superb but India’s bowlers were true architects of win against Pakistan
1.05 pm: India are unchanged in the final. Bangladesh have made one change. Confirmed playing XIs coming up shortly.
1.02 pm: Bangladesh win the toss and opt to bowl first in the final! There was rain last night and Akbar Ali says his side wants to exploit any early help on the surface.
1.00 pm: Time for the toss.
12.48 pm: In the final, India run into Bangladesh, a team which too has reaped the benefits of meticulous planning since their quarterfinal loss at the 2018 edition.
Though the Priyam Garg-led Indian side got the better of them in the tri-series in England and Asia Cup last year, Bangladesh have always come up with a fight and India’s fielding coach Sharma expects it would be no different on Sunday.
“They are a very good side. There is a lot of mutual respect. I can tell you that,” he said.
Considering it is their maiden final, it is a bigger game for Bangladesh. If they win, it will be sweet revenge against the sub-continental giants, who have found a way to tame Bangladesh at the senior level in close knockout matches including the 2018 Nidahas Trophy and 2016 World T20.
12.45 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the U19 World Cup final! We are ready for a cracking final between India and Bangladesh.
India start favourites
Defending champions India are favourites to win a record fifth U-19 World Cup title in Bloemfontein on Sunday but a tough fight is expected from first-timers Bangladesh in an all-Asian final.
If the India squad for the 2018 edition had the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill, who have expectedly gone on to play for the senior team, the exploits of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, spinner Ravi Bishnoi and pacer Kartik Tyagi in the current edition have made them stars to watch out for.
Irrespective of what happens in Sunday’s final, India have reinforced the fact that they are a force to be reckoned with at the under-19 level.
India, who walloped arch-rivals Pakistan by 10 wickets in the semifinal on Tuesday, will be playing their seventh final since 2000 when they lifted the trophy for the first time.
Having said that, success at the U-19 level doesn’t guarantee success at the highest level as not all players have the ability to go on and play for India.
Only the exceptionally talented like Shaw and Gill get to realise their dream as the competition is only getting tougher in the ever-improving Indian cricket.
And facing the Indian side, in their first ever ICC event final at any level, is Bangladesh: also unbeaten at the tournament.