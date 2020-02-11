New Zealand defeated India by five wickets the third and final One-day international at Mount Maunganui on Tuesday to claim a 3-0 series clean sweep. A KL Rahul century was not enough to save the tourists, who set a target of 297 which New Zealand reached thanks to half centuries for Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls and Colin de Grandhomme.
The hosts finished on 300/5 with 17 balls to spare. The Indian bowlers were sent on a leather hunt by the New Zealand batsmen with openers Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls setting the tone in the first twenty overs. In came Yuzvendra Chahal weaving his magic and India were back in the contest. However, De Grandhomme’s 21-ball half-century and Tom Latham’s supporting part were enough to take their team home.
This was India’s ODI series whitewash in more than three decades. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah going wicketless in all the three games was a big talking point. Shardul Thakur was expensive and caught the ire of commentators on Twitter.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to India’s series whitewash: